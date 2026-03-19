Điện Biên Province approves investment of three power projects

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Điện Biên Province has approved investment in three power projects worth a combined VNĐ10 trillion (US$380 million), as the northern locality steps up development of its energy infrastructure.

The projects include the Điện Biên No.1 Solar Power Plant, the Envision Nậm Pồ Wind Power Plant and the Lê Bâu No.3 Hydropower Plant.

The Điện Biên No.1 Solar Power Plant will have a designed capacity of 300MW, with estimated annual output of around 482,411MWh. Total investment exceeds VNĐ5.37 trillion, with VinEnergo Company contributing 30 per cent of the capital.

The project will operate for 50 years from the date of land allocation, lease or change in land use rights, and will cover about 510ha across Điện Biên Phủ Ward and the communes of Na Son, Mường Lạn and Pú Nhi.

Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with operations scheduled by the end of 2027.

The committee has also approved the investment policy and investor selection for the Envision Nậm Pồ Wind Power Plant, which will have a capacity of 125MW and total investment of VNĐ4.37 trillion.

The project’s investors are Singapore’s Việt TPDB Wind Power Investment Pte. Ltd and China’s Beijing Weineng Investment Company, with their combined capital contribution accounting for 20 per cent of total investment.

In addition, the Lê Bâu No.3 Hydropower Plant, developed by Trường Thịnh Joint Stock Company, has been approved with a designed capacity of 12.8MW. The project has total investment of more than VNĐ486 billion, with the investor contributing 30 per cent. — BIZHUB/VNS