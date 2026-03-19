Saigon Co.op targets double-digit growth in 2026

HCM CITY — Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op), the country's leading supermarket chain, targets double-digit sales growth in 2026, opening nearly 100 new stores and increasing e-commerce revenues by 30 per cent.

Speaking at its review meeting in HCM City on March 17, Phạm Trung Kiên, Saigon Co.op’s general director, said revenues exceeded VNĐ32 trillion (US$1.2 billion) last year.

Despite difficulties, profit targets were hit and online sales recorded double-digit growth.

The retailer expanded its network with nearly 100 new outlets in 2025, taking the total to more than 800 nationwide.

The launch of the Lê Minh Xuân warehouse enhanced logistics capacity and optimised the supply chain, while exports grew by around 20 per cent.

In 2026, the global economic and political landscape was expected to remain volatile, tensions in the Persian Gulf since late February had affected fuel prices and could impact the domestic economy, but Saigon Co.op hoped to prevent disruptions in its supply of essential goods.

It considered 2026 a strategic turning point in its restructuring and growth journey, aiming to achieve breakthroughs and strengthen its position in the retail market.

Nguyễn Công Vinh, vice chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, commended Saigon Co.op’s contributions to the city’s socio-economic development.

But he warned that competition in the retail sector would intensify in 2026, particularly from the rapid growth of e-commerce.

He urged Saigon Co.op to speed up innovation, improve operational efficiency and strive for sales growth of over 10 per cent in 2026, and adopt the long-term goal of becoming one of the world’s top 300 cooperatives.

It needs to step up digital transformation, expand e-commerce and strengthen data and logistics systems to enhance its competitiveness and the customer experience, he added.

Vũ Anh Khoa, chairman of Saigon Co.op, said the 30th anniversary of the Co.opmart supermaket network in 2026 reaffirms its position as a major retail brand.

The supermarket chain plans to comprehensively restructure, focusing on innovation, improving the customer experience, expanding new business models, and developing a modern retail ecosystem. — VNS