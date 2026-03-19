35th Vietnam International Trade Fair set to take place

HÀ NỘI — The 35th Vietnam International Trade Fair, Vietnam Expo 2026, will take place from April 8 to 11 at the Việt Nam Exposition Center in Đông Anh, Hà Nội, bringing together hundreds of businesses and thousands of visitors as global trade continues to evolve.

The event is assigned by the Government to the Ministry of Industry and Trade to preside over, with the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency providing direction and Vinexad organising it.

The fair continues to affirm its position as the longest-running and most established international trade event in Việt Nam, accompanying the business community through more than 35 years of development and international economic integration.

Vietnam Expo 2026 will feature 500 booths from more than 420 enterprises representing 20 countries and territories and is expected to attract around 20,000 visitors and trade participants from over 50 countries and territories.

With an average annual growth rate of more than 10 per cent, the fair continues to demonstrate strong appeal to the international business community interested in Việt Nam and the wider Southeast Asian market.

According to experts, with a reputation built over more than three decades, Vietnam Expo has become one of the most significant trade promotion events in the country, attracting regular participation from trade promotion organisations, industry associations and businesses worldwide.

Amid rapid changes in international trade and the ongoing restructuring of global supply chains, the event continues to serve as a key platform, contributing to economic cooperation, expanding export markets and strengthening connections between Vietnamese enterprises and international partners. — VNS