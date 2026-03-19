Vietjet launches week-long promotion, offers discounted tickets

HCM CITY — Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet said on Tuesday it is rolling out a week-long promotion offering millions of discounted airfares, including tickets priced from zero đồng, excluding taxes and fees, as it seeks to capture rising travel demand.

The promotion runs between now and March 26 and includes a 20 per cent discount on Deluxe fares using a promotional code, the airline said in a statement.

The offer applies to bookings made via the airline’s website and mobile app, with travel dates scheduled between September 5, 2026 and March 31, 2027.

Vietjet said the campaign is intended to encourage early travel planning and help customers manage costs amid growing demand for air travel.

In a separate promotion, the airline is also running a lucky draw programme until May 19, under which ticket buyers will receive a code for a chance to win prizes, including one tael of 999.9 gold.

The carrier has been expanding its route network, adding new services linking Hà Nội with Shizuoka in Japan, Đà Nẵng with Jakarta in Indonesia and Nha Trang with Singapore, as it aims to strengthen regional connectivity and tap increasing travel demand across the Asia-Pacific region. — VNS