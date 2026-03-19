VIB targets higher profit, dividend payout, Basel III completion

HCM CITY — Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB) is targeting pre-tax profit of VNĐ11.55 trillion (US$465 million) in 2026, signalling a shift towards more disciplined growth as it nears the end of a decade-long transformation programme.

The lender plans to present the target, alongside a proposed dividend payout of nearly 19 per cent, at its annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 8 in HCM City, according to documents released ahead of the event.

VIB expects credit growth of around 15 per cent this year, in line with guidance from the State Bank of Vietnam, as it navigates inflation pressures, interest rate volatility and global uncertainties.

Rather than pursuing rapid balance sheet expansion, the bank said it will prioritise improving asset quality, optimising its loan portfolio and tightening cost controls to drive earnings.

Under its dividend plan, VIB has proposed a 9 per cent cash payout, a 9.5 per cent stock dividend for existing shareholders and a small allocation under an employee stock ownership plan.

The bank also said it completed implementation of Basel III standards under the standardised approach in December 2025, ahead of regulatory deadlines, and reported a capital adequacy ratio above 12.4 per cent under the new framework, exceeding minimum requirements.

VIB has continued to invest in technology and governance as it concludes its 10-year transformation programme and prepares for a new phase focused on scale, efficiency and risk management.

The year marks the final stage of its 2017–26 VIB 2.0 plan, after which the bank will transition to a new growth phase, dubbed VIB 3.0, centred on sustainable expansion, innovation and scaling operations. — VNS