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VSC pays over $34.7 million to acquire 65% stake in Harbour City

March 19, 2026 - 15:17
The transaction positions VSC as the controlling shareholder of Harbour City tasked with developing a 6,000 square metre real estate project in Hải Phòng.
Containers loaded on a vessel at the Viconship's Greenport. — Photo viconship.com

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Container Shipping JSC (Viconship) has completed the acquisition of a 65 per cent stake in Harbour City Company Limited, paying around VNĐ914 billion (US$34.7 million) for the interest.

The transaction positions VSC as the controlling shareholder of Harbour City, tasked with developing a 6,000-square-metre real estate project in Hải Phòng.

Harbour City, established on May 21, 2025, is registered as a real estate developer. The company's charter capital expanded rapidly over a short period: originally capitalised at VNĐ1 billion under founder and legal representative Đoàn Thị Tơ, Harbour City raised its charter capital to more than VNĐ809 billion in August 2025 and then further to more than VNĐ1.4 trillion the following month. 

Following completion of the transfer, Viconship's CEO, Tạ Công Thông, has been authorised to represent the company's 65 per cent interest in Harbour City. 

Viconship's board approved the planned acquisition as early as July 2025, soon after Harbour City's incorporation and before the company's rapid rounds of capital increases.

Viconship said the acquisition aims to facilitate the development of the project at the Cát Bi junction, in line with Harbour City's registered headquarters. — BIZHUB/VNS

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