MBS plans $38.4 million bond issue to restructure debt

HÀ NỘI — MB Securities (MBS) plans to issue VNĐ1 trillion (approximately US$38 million) worth of bonds under the code MBS12601 this month to restructure its debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

The issuance will comprise up to 10 million non-convertible bonds with a face value of VNĐ100,000 each. The bonds will be unsecured and carry no warrants. The offering will be conducted in a single tranche in March, with a floating rate and a 24-month maturity.

The plan follows strong financial results in 2025.

MBS reported total revenue of nearly VNĐ3.7 trillion, beating its target by 9 per cent and rising 17 per cent year-on-year. Profit before tax reached more than VNĐ1.4 trillion, also exceeding its target and increasing 52 per cent from 2024.

As of the end of 2025, MBS had five outstanding long-term bond issues totalling around VNĐ1.56 trillion. All of these bonds are non-convertible and lack collateral, which reflects MBS's focus on maintaining a lean and manageable debt structure.

The company will hold its annual general meeting on March 26 at the Lotte Hotel in Hà Nội. Agenda items include the election of an additional board member for the 2023–2028 term and the selection of an audit firm for 2026.

For 2026, MBS targets total revenue of nearly VNĐ4.7 trillion and pre-tax profit of VNĐ1.85 trillion, equivalent to year-on-year increases of 128 per cent and 131 per cent, respectively. — BIZHUB/VNS