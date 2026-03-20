Australia eyes deeper investment in Việt Nam’s agri-food sector

HCM CITY — Australia is seeking to expand trade and investment ties with Việt Nam’s fast-growing agriculture and food sector, as businesses from both countries look to deepen supply-chain links and tap rising consumer demand.

The push was highlighted at the Australia-Việt Nam Agriculture and Food Forum 2026 held in HCM City on Thursday, where government officials, industry leaders and companies discussed opportunities for investment and collaboration across the agri-food value chain.

The event was co-organised by the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance and the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) as part of a broader Australia-Southeast Asia Business Exchange (A-SEABX) programme.

A delegation of 28 leading Australian agriculture and food companies travelled to Việt Nam to participate in the programme, one of the largest agri-food business missions from Australia to the region.

The five-day programme, held from March 16-20 in Cambodia and Việt Nam, aims to strengthen trade links and identify new investment opportunities between Australian firms and Southeast Asian markets.

Speaking at the forum, Sarah Hooper, Consul General of Australia in HCM City, said the event created an important platform for companies from both countries to form partnerships and sign new cooperation agreements.

She noted that bilateral trade between Việt Nam and Australia reached about A$23 billion (US$16.2 billion) in 2025, maintaining strong growth momentum.

Strong growth in bilateral agri-food trade

Agriculture and food products remain a key pillar of the relationship. Australia has expanded exports of beef, dairy products, grains and high-quality food to Việt Nam, while Việt Nam has increased shipments of agricultural products, seafood and processed foods to Australia.

Hooper said Việt Nam was the seventh-largest market for Australian agriculture, fisheries and forestry products in 2025, with total export value reaching A$2.6 billion.

“HCM City has long been a central hub for agricultural cooperation between Australia and Việt Nam, and we expect many new partnerships to emerge from this programme,” she said.

Officials said Việt Nam is becoming an increasingly attractive investment destination for Australian companies thanks to its large consumer market, young population and rapidly expanding middle class.

Total retail sales of goods and consumer services in Việt Nam reached an estimated A$375 billion in 2025, up more than 9 per cent year-on-year, creating strong demand for food processing, distribution and logistics services.

As Việt Nam seeks to modernise its agriculture sector and move up the value chain, new opportunities are opening for collaboration in areas such as food processing, animal feed production, supply-chain management and agricultural technology.

Animal feed sector offers major investment opportunity

One sector drawing particular attention is the animal feed industry, a crucial link in the agricultural supply chain.

Việt Nam currently imports 70-80 per cent of its feed ingredients, equivalent to nearly 25 million tonnes annually and worth more than $8 billion, making the sector both a challenge and a significant investment opportunity.

Experts at the forum said Australian firms could play a greater role in supplying feed materials, developing production technologies and improving supply-chain efficiency.

Emma McDonald, senior trade and investment commissioner with the Australian Government, said Australia’s strengths in high-tech, sustainable and safe agricultural production systems complement Việt Nam’s ambitions to develop a higher-value agri-food sector.

“Australia is internationally recognised for its high-quality, safe and sustainable food systems, supported by strong biosecurity and traceability frameworks,” she said. “This makes Australia a natural partner for Việt Nam as it moves up the agricultural value chain.”

McDonald added that cooperation could expand beyond premium food exports to include technology transfer, innovation and investment, helping Việt Nam achieve its goals of climate-friendly and high-value agricultural production.

During their visit, the Australian delegation also met with leading Vietnamese retailers and agricultural enterprises to gain insights into local supply chains, consumer trends and emerging market opportunities.

Participants at the forum also discussed regulatory frameworks, investment incentives and new business models to encourage deeper collaboration across the agri-food value chain, from production and processing to distribution.

The programme will continue in Hà Nội on Friday, where further meetings between policymakers and businesses are expected to generate additional partnerships and investment deals.

The A-SEABX initiative, launched by the Australian Government, aims to promote two-way trade and investment between Australia and Southeast Asia across ten priority sectors, including agriculture and food, energy transition, infrastructure, education, tourism, healthcare, digital economy and financial services. — VNS