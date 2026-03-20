Nội Bài climbs eight places to 71st in airport rankings

HÀ NỘI — Nội Bài International Airport has jumped eight places to rank 71st among the world’s 100 best airports in 2026, according to Skytrax, reflecting years of investment in modernisation, digital systems and passenger-focused services.

The airport’s rise from 79th in 2025 marks its eighth appearance in the global top 100 and its first entry into the world’s top 10 airports serving 30–40 million passengers annually.

In recent years, both passenger terminals have been upgraded and expanded, optimising check-in areas to improve operational capacity and maintain smooth passenger flow during peak travel periods. Modern equipment has been installed, including advanced check-in systems, security screening technology and baggage handling systems, reducing waiting times and enhancing convenience for travellers.

Passenger facilities and airport landscaping have also been upgraded in line with the green airport concept, creating a more modern and environmentally friendly travel environment for visitors to the capital’s main aviation gateway.

Digital transformation initiatives have played a key role, with the implementation of Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) improving flight coordination and operational efficiency. The system helps airlines save fuel, enhance on-time performance and reduce emissions, while wider adoption of automated services and digital management tools has shortened processing times and given passengers greater flexibility during their journeys.

Agencies operating at the airport, including police, immigration, customs authorities, ground service providers and airlines, have strengthened coordination with a focus on passenger-centred services. Customer service standards have been enhanced across multiple areas, from check-in to waiting areas.

Airport officials said the improved global ranking would motivate further upgrades to services and infrastructure to provide better travel experiences. Another airport operated by Airports Corporation of Vietnam, Đà Nẵng International Airport, also entered the world’s top 100 in 2026, rising nine places from the previous year. — VNS