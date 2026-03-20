Vĩnh Long producers gain access to GO! supermarket system through connection programme

VĨNH LONG — A connection programme held on March 19 in Vĩnh Long has opened the door for local cooperatives and enterprises to access the GO! supermarket system nationwide.

Organised by the provincial Department of Industry and Trade in collaboration with Central Retail Vietnam, the event attracted 30 enterprises, production facilities, and cooperatives in the province.

Marking the first programme of its kind, it aims to promote consumption, boost production and business activities, and strengthen linkages between production and distribution for OCOP products, rural industrial goods, and Vĩnh Long’s local specialties seeking entry into the GO! system.

At the event, sourcing representatives from Central Retail’s fast-moving consumer goods and fresh food divisions connected directly with 25 local enterprises and cooperatives, most of which showcased four-star and five-star OCOP products, VietGAP-certified goods, and distinctive regional specialties.

Several notable Vĩnh Long producers, including Cầu Kè Macapuno Processing Co., Ltd.; Nhật Ngọc Cake Co., Ltd.; Nắng Xanh Safe Vegetable Cooperative; and Thắm Tài King Orange Cooperative, took the opportunity to gain better understanding of Central Retail’s supply chain requirements and onboarding procedures.

They also presented their product strengths and production processes through one-on-one matchmaking sessions with purchasing representatives.

Following the programme, a range of potential products from Vĩnh Long are expected to enter Central Retail’s distribution network, including king oranges (four-star OCOP), macapuno candies (five-star OCOP), sweet potato crackers (four-star OCOP), fragrant rice (three-star OCOP), honey, coconut-based products, ST25 fragrant rice, rice-based products (such as fresh vermicelli and phở noodles), cantaloupes, and various vegetables.

Trần Quốc Tuấn, director of the Vĩnh Long Department of Industry and Trade, said the programme featured around 70 products representing more than 30 enterprises and cooperatives, drawn from the province’s over 1,300 OCOP items. Each product not only meets quality and safety standards but also reflects the locality’s distinct cultural identity.

“However, bringing products from production sites to supermarket shelves and reaching consumers requires meeting stringent standards,” he noted, adding that the department expects Central Retail and the GO! system to continue to support local businesses in improving processes and technical standards to ensure stable consumption and sustainable growth.

Paul Le, representative of Central Retail Vietnam, said Vietnamese goods currently account for more than 90 per cent of products on its shelves, underscoring the group’s commitment to supporting domestic producers.

“We work closely with farmers and partners to ensure products are high-quality, safe, and traceable, bringing Vietnamese goods and local specialties closer to consumers nationwide. Through this event, and with support from the Vĩnh Long Department of Industry and Trade, we hope to connect and soon bring more high-quality products from the province into our GO! supermarket system across the country, meeting increasingly diverse consumer demand,” he said.

On this occasion, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Department of Industry and Trade and Central Retail Vietnam to enhance trade promotion and expand production–distribution linkages.

The agreement aims to support product promotion, facilitate entry into the GO! system and other major distribution networks, and help businesses expand markets while building sustainable distribution channels. — VNS