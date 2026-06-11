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Sơn La breaks ground on nearly $115 million wind power plant

June 11, 2026 - 18:05
Once operational, the plant is expected to supply more than 230 million kWh of clean electricity annually to the national grid.
Delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the project. — VNA/VNS Photo

SƠN LA — The Sơn La Provincial People's Committee and Northern Wind Energy JSC held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Risen Phù Yên Wind Power Plant project on Thursday.

The Risen Phù Yên Wind Power Plant will have a capacity of 80MW and a total investment of nearly VNĐ3 trillion (nearly US$114 million).

The project, which has an operational term of 50 years, will be built in Phù Yên and Mường Cơi communes in Sơn La Province, covering approximately 46.4 hectares. Commercial operations are expected to commence in the third quarter of 2028.

Once operational, the plant is expected to supply more than 230 million kWh of clean electricity annually to the national grid.

The project is expected to contribute to the efficient use of renewable energy resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create jobs, support the development of transport and power infrastructure, increase local budget revenues and advance Sơn La’s goals of green development and sustainable economic growth.

It is also expected to encourage further renewable energy investments, helping position Sơn La as a leading clean energy hub in Việt Nam’s northwestern region.

On the occasion, Northern Wind Energy JSC donated VNĐ100 million each to Phù Yên and Mường Cơi communes to support programmes aimed at eliminating temporary and dilapidated housing. — VNS

Sơn La wind power renewable electricity

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