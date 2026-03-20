Vietnam Report announces Top reputable real estate companies in 2026

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Report JSC on March 19 announced the Top 10 and Top 5 reputable real estate companies in 2026, with an awards ceremony scheduled for next month in HCM City.

The Top 10 reputable developers include Vinhomes, Nam Long Investment Corporation, Khang Điền House Trading and Investment JSC, Ecopark Group, Văn Phú Invest, Taseco Land Investment JSC, Phát Đạt Real Estate Development Corporation, DIC Corporation, BIM Land and Phú Long Real Estate Corporation.

Vietnam Report also released rankings for reputable industrial real estate firms and real estate service providers.

The rankings are based on independent research using updated financial data to December 31 last year, combined with Media Coding analysis and stakeholder surveys to provide objective, multi-dimensional evaluations.

According to Vũ Đăng Vinh, CEO of Vietnam Report, the real estate market in 2026 is expected to face tighter credit conditions and rising interest rates, potentially slowing recovery. However, long-term drivers such as urbanisation, large-scale infrastructure investment, and growth in industry and logistics continue to support the sector. The market is entering a more selective growth phase focused on transparency, financial strength and real housing demand.

Media analysis shows increased attention to new projects and product launches – accounting for 22.3 per cent of discussions – while interest in restructuring and M&A activities is rising as the market undergoes consolidation.

After a clearer recovery in 2025, the sector entered 2026 under stricter monetary policy. Outstanding real estate credit reached VNĐ4.74 quadrillion (US$170 billion) by end-2025, prompting tighter controls to limit risk concentration.

Mortgage rates also rose sharply, from roughly 5.5–6 per cent per year in 2025 to 9–10 per cent in early 2026, with floating rates climbing to 12–14 per cent per year, increasing pressure on buyers.

Property prices surged in 2025, with apartment prices rising 20–30 per cent on average and exceeding 40 per cent in some areas. Higher prices, rising borrowing costs and tighter credit are expected to weigh on demand in 2026, particularly among leveraged investors, while liquidity is likely to concentrate on projects serving real housing needs.

Survey results show social housing and affordable apartments as the most promising segment, followed by industrial real estate benefiting from supply chain shifts and FDI inflows.

Investment-driven segments such as land plots, resort properties and high-end housing are viewed more cautiously amid high interest rates and uneven market recovery. — VNA/VNS