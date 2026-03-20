Vietjet wins two AirlineRatings awards for 2026

HCM CITY — Vietjet has been named the World’s Best Ultra Low-Cost Carrier 2026 and ranked among the top 10 World’s Best Low-Cost Airlines 2026 by AirlineRatings, the airline said on Wednesday.

The awards form part of AirlineRatings’ annual Airline Excellence Awards, which assess carriers based on in-flight products and passenger experience using defined onboard criteria.

AirlineRatings cited Vietjet’s competitive fares, expanding network and customer-focused offerings as key factors behind the recognition. The carrier has held the ultra low-cost title since 2018 and has regularly featured among the leading low-cost airlines globally.

“Combining highly competitive fares with a rapidly expanding network and a modern fleet, Vietjet has again won the World’s Best Ultra Low Cost Carrier award,” AirlineRatings Chief Executive Sharon Petersen said in a statement, highlighting the airline’s promotional pricing and loyalty initiatives.

Vietjet operates a fleet of fuel-efficient aircraft and has been expanding its international footprint, with routes spanning Asia-Pacific markets and plans to launch services to Europe. The airline also offers ancillary products including premium fare options and onboard services.

The carrier has previously received a 7-star safety rating from AirlineRatings and has been recognised by industry bodies including CAPA Centre for Aviation and the World Travel Awards for its performance and customer experience. — VNS