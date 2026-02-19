Politics & Law
Home Society

Ten injured in suspected homemade explosive incident in central Việt Nam

February 19, 2026 - 10:26
Police in Thanh Hóa are investigating a suspected homemade explosive blast at a private home during the Lunar New Year holiday that left 10 people injured. A suspect was later found dead, authorities said.
Police officers examine the scene inside the damaged home. — Photo giaoducthoidai.vn

THANH HÓA — The police are investigating a suspected homemade explosive incident that injured 10 people at a private home in the central province of Thanh Hóa, authorities said on Thursday.

The explosion occurred at around 6.45pm on Wednesday, the second day of the Lunar New Year holiday, at the residence of a 52-year-old man in Nghi Sơn Ward.

Major General Tô Anh Dũng (hands clasped behind his back), director of Thanh Hóa's provincial police, inspects the scene and directs the investigation. — VNA/VNS Photo

The device is believed to have detonated in the living room. All 10 victims were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. 

Investigators later identified Kiều Văn Thanh, 54, a resident of the same ward, as a suspect in connection with the incident.

He was subsequently found dead by hanging at a fuel storage site in the area. The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

Major General Tô Anh Dũng visits victims receiving emergency treatment at Hợp Lực International Hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo

Major General Tô Anh Dũng, director of the provincial police, said officers were focusing on establishing the motive, reconstructing the sequence of events and reviewing all individuals linked to the case.

Measures were also being taken to prevent any wider security concerns, Dũng added.

The investigation is ongoing. — VNS

