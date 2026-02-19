Ten injured in suspected homemade explosive incident in central Việt Nam

THANH HÓA — The police are investigating a suspected homemade explosive incident that injured 10 people at a private home in the central province of Thanh Hóa, authorities said on Thursday.

The explosion occurred at around 6.45pm on Wednesday, the second day of the Lunar New Year holiday, at the residence of a 52-year-old man in Nghi Sơn Ward.

The device is believed to have detonated in the living room. All 10 victims were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Investigators later identified Kiều Văn Thanh, 54, a resident of the same ward, as a suspect in connection with the incident.

He was subsequently found dead by hanging at a fuel storage site in the area. The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

Major General Tô Anh Dũng, director of the provincial police, said officers were focusing on establishing the motive, reconstructing the sequence of events and reviewing all individuals linked to the case.

Measures were also being taken to prevent any wider security concerns, Dũng added.

The investigation is ongoing. — VNS