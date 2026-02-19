Việt Nam crowned as world’s most affordable expat destination for fifth straight year

PARIS — Việt Nam has once again been voted as the world’s most affordable country for expats in 2026, securing the top spot for the fifth consecutive year, according to the French newswire Journal du Net (JDN).

Citing the latest annual survey by InterNations – a global platform evaluating expatriate living conditions, JDN said petrol at roughly 0.70 euro (US$0.83) a litre and meals available for under 1 euro continue to attract French nationals and other Europeans seeking destinations that blend low costs with rich cultural immersion.

The survey revealed strong satisfaction levels among expats in Việt Nam, with 89 per cent expressing contentment with the local cost of living and 87 per cent reporting that their income supports a very comfortable lifestyle. InterNations highlighted Việt Nam’s particularly competitive pricing across food, housing, transport and leisure activities.

JDN noted that the Vietnamese đồng's ongoing weakness relative to the euro continues to boost purchasing power for tourists and foreign workers alike. At a time when many European families are looking for budget-friendly destinations that still offer rich cultural experiences, Việt Nam is emerging as a compelling option.

Street food stands out as one of Việt Nam’s biggest draws. In Hà Nội and other major cities, iconic dishes like phở (noodles served with chicken or beef), bánh mì (baguette), and bún chả (noodle with grilled pork) typically cost between 1-3 euros, a pricing sweet spot that's hard to match in many other tourist hotspots.

Accommodation options remain highly accessible. Dorm beds in budget hostels start at around five euros per night, while mid-range hotels and traditional guesthouses generally range from 8-20 euros. These rates cater effectively to diverse travellers, from backpackers to families. Domestic transport adds to the appeal, with monthly public transit passes averaging about seven euros, taxi fares under 0.50 euro per km, and petrol at roughly 0.70 euro per litre, well below those in much of Europe.

Even beyond routine expenses, Việt Nam delivers strong value on experiences. A two-day cruise in Hạ Long Bay typically runs around 100 euros, inclusive of an onboard cabin, meals, kayaking, and cave entry fees. In Sa Pa, a two-day guided trek through terraced rice fields costs about 60 euros, covering a guide, meals, and an overnight stay in a local homestay. — VNA/VNS