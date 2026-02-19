Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam crowned as world’s most affordable expat destination for fifth straight year

February 19, 2026 - 20:05
The latest annual survey by InterNations revealed strong satisfaction levels among expats in Việt Nam, with 89 per cent expressing contentment with the local cost of living and 87 per cent reporting that their income supports a very comfortable lifestyle. It highlighted Việt Nam’s particularly competitive pricing across food, housing, transport and leisure activities.
The latest annual survey by InterNations reveals that 89 per cent of expats in Việt Nam are satisfied with the local cost of living, while 87 per cent report that their income affords them a very comfortable lifestyle. — Photo nhandan.vn

PARIS — Việt Nam has once again been voted as the world’s most affordable country for expats in 2026, securing the top spot for the fifth consecutive year, according to the French newswire Journal du Net (JDN).

Citing the latest annual survey by InterNations – a global platform evaluating expatriate living conditions, JDN said petrol at roughly 0.70 euro (US$0.83) a litre and meals available for under 1 euro continue to attract French nationals and other Europeans seeking destinations that blend low costs with rich cultural immersion.

The survey revealed strong satisfaction levels among expats in Việt Nam, with 89 per cent expressing contentment with the local cost of living and 87 per cent reporting that their income supports a very comfortable lifestyle. InterNations highlighted Việt Nam’s particularly competitive pricing across food, housing, transport and leisure activities.

JDN noted that the Vietnamese đồng's ongoing weakness relative to the euro continues to boost purchasing power for tourists and foreign workers alike. At a time when many European families are looking for budget-friendly destinations that still offer rich cultural experiences, Việt Nam is emerging as a compelling option.

Street food stands out as one of Việt Nam’s biggest draws. In Hà Nội and other major cities, iconic dishes like phở (noodles served with chicken or beef), bánh mì (baguette), and bún chả (noodle with grilled pork) typically cost between 1-3 euros, a pricing sweet spot that's hard to match in many other tourist hotspots.

Accommodation options remain highly accessible. Dorm beds in budget hostels start at around five euros per night, while mid-range hotels and traditional guesthouses generally range from 8-20 euros. These rates cater effectively to diverse travellers, from backpackers to families. Domestic transport adds to the appeal, with monthly public transit passes averaging about seven euros, taxi fares under 0.50 euro per km, and petrol at roughly 0.70 euro per litre, well below those in much of Europe.

Even beyond routine expenses, Việt Nam delivers strong value on experiences. A two-day cruise in Hạ Long Bay typically runs around 100 euros, inclusive of an onboard cabin, meals, kayaking, and cave entry fees. In Sa Pa, a two-day guided trek through terraced rice fields costs about 60 euros, covering a guide, meals, and an overnight stay in a local homestay. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Calligraphy tradition affirms respect for knowledge in modern Việt Nam

In an era when the nation strives toward scientific and technological development, innovation and international integration, investment in knowledge remains the most fundamental and sustainable route for both individuals and the country to thrive. Thus, the custom of exchanging calligraphy at the New Year is not merely a continuation of tradition, but an affirmation of Việt Nam’s enduring respect for learning and intellect.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom