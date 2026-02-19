Traffic accidents drop sharply in first six days of Tết holiday: police

HÀ NỘI — Traffic accidents nationwide fell by more than a quarter during the first six days of the Bính Ngọ 2026 Lunar New Year holiday compared with the same period last year, and fatalities also declined by double digits, the Traffic Police Department said.

The department reported that on February 19, the third day of Tết, 47 traffic accidents were recorded across the country, leaving 35 people dead and 31 injured. Compared with the third day of Tết in 2025, the number of accidents fell by seven, or 12.96 per cent, while deaths rose by six, or 20.69 per cent, and injuries dropped by 15, or 32.61 per cent. All incidents occurred on roads.

Over the first six days of the holiday, Việt Nam recorded 271 traffic accidents, killing 168 people and injuring 177. That was down 97 accidents, or 26.36 per cent, down 35 deaths, or 17.24 per cent, and down 93 injuries, or 34.44 per cent, compared with the same period in the 2025 holiday.

Road accidents accounted for 270 cases, with 167 deaths and 177 injuries. Compared with the first six days of the 2025 holiday, road accidents fell by 94 cases, or 25.82 per cent, fatalities fell by 33, or 16.50 per cent, and injuries declined by 92, or 34.20 per cent.

Railways recorded one accident, resulting in one death, down one accident and one injury compared with the same period last year, while the number of deaths was unchanged. Inland waterways recorded no accidents, down two accidents and two deaths year-on-year.

During the six-day holiday period, traffic police inspected and handled 48,251 cases of traffic safety and order violations nationwide. Authorities temporarily seized 482 cars, 17,214 motorbikes and 656 other vehicles, revoked 1,515 driving licences, and deducted points from 9,685 licences.

Violations included 16,031 cases involving alcohol levels, 9,720 speeding cases, 59 cases of overloaded cargo, 10 cases of oversized loads, 297 cases of carrying more passengers than permitted, and 24 drug-related cases. — VNS