Khmer drum dance

Young people of the Khmer ethnic community in An Giang Province are learning to preserve a centuries-old drum dance. Known locally as ‘Chhay-dam’ dance, it is a unique cultural trait of the local Khmer Buddhist community which helps the young dancers stay connected with their roots.
Việt Nam has been widely recognised for its remarkable progress in improving the well-being and happiness of its people, UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam Jonathan Baker said in an interview to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion.
In its latest list, the US-based magazine noted that while cities like Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City attract millions of visitors each year, Việt Nam's true allure lies in its diverse natural landscapes and immersive travel experiences. The country, it said, is “a haven for outdoor enthusiasts” and anyone drawn to scenic beauty.
A wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration on the 29th anniversary of the passing of the distinguished Polish architect and conservator, Kazimierz Kwiatkowski – famously known in Việt Nam as Kazik, was held at the Kazik Park in the ancient town.
The Phú Quốc Express Joint Stock Company plans to resume operations on a sea route between the mainland Sa Kỳ Port and the Lý Sơn islands off the coast of the central province of Quảng Ngãi, to serve the increasing demands of tourism in the summer high season.
The Central Steering Committee on the Development of Vietnamese Culture has convened its first session, setting out a comprehensive agenda to implement Resolution No. 80. With a focus on removing institutional barriers, strengthening cultural infrastructure, and mobilising resources nationwide, the Committee aims to drive Việt Nam’s cultural development in 2026 and beyond.
To truly attract Malaysian visitors, tourism services in the Mekong Delta must pay close attention to cuisine. Malaysian tourists, particularly Muslims, are highly concerned about the availability of Halal food. This is considered a “key” for Mekong Delta provinces to effectively welcome Muslim travellers.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Thi Thật Peel, President of the France–Việt Nam Cultural Association, said the exhibition offers the French public an opportunity to explore Việt Nam through photography while strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries. It also opens up prospects for expanding cultural exchanges, educational cooperation and local partnerships in the co
At the fair, Việt Nam's pavilion drew strong interest from travel businesses, experts, and European visitors. According to organisers, Việt Nam, along with Japan and Thailand, was among the Asian countries most searched for by French tourists, reflecting growing European attention to Southeast Asia and Việt Nam.