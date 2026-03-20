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Khmer drum dance

March 20, 2026 - 17:59
Young people of the Khmer ethnic community in An Giang Province are learning to preserve a centuries-old drum dance. Known locally as ‘Chhay-dam’ dance, it is a unique cultural trait of the local Khmer Buddhist community which helps the young dancers stay connected with their roots.

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