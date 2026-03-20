Hội An, Đà Nẵng Int’l Airport named among world’s best

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng continues to gain global recognition as Hội An has been named among “The 51 most beautiful places in the world” by British magazine Time Out, while Đà Nẵng International Airport has, for the third consecutive year, secured a place in the world’s Top 100 airports by Skytrax.

Time Out highlighted Hội An’s signature golden-hued architecture, vibrant lantern-lit streets, and the seamless integration of cultural heritage with contemporary life.

Beyond its visual charm, it stands out for its immersive cultural experiences, from traditional cuisine and craft villages to local festivals, enabling visitors to engage deeply with community life.

The recognition is expected to enhance Hội An’s international profile, particularly in key markets such as Europe, the US and Australia, attracting visitors seeking meaningful cultural experiences and longer stays. It also underscores a broader shift in global travel trends from “seeing” to “experiencing,” reinforcing Hội An’s sustainable value on the world tourism map, according to the Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre.

Meanwhile, Skytrax has ranked Đà Nẵng International Airport 75th among the world’s Top 100 airports in 2026, up nine places from 2025 and placing it among Asia’s top 10.

The achievement reflects extensive upgrades and modernisation of Terminal 1, including expanded business lounges, improved passenger amenities, enhanced seating, green spaces, and upgraded signage and flight information systems.

The airport has also introduced a range of passenger-focused services, such as high-speed Wi-Fi, charging stations, free drinking water, baggage wrapping facilities, and dedicated assistance for vulnerable travellers. Advanced technologies, including automated toll collection, data management systems, AI-powered passenger flow analysis, chatbots, and automated tray return systems, have been deployed to optimise operations and service quality.

Biometric and automation solutions have further streamlined procedures, reducing waiting times across check-in, security screening, and boarding. Notably, an on-site passenger assistance counter has been established at security checkpoints to provide direct support.

With these comprehensive improvements, Đà Nẵng International Airport is moving closer to achieving Skytrax’s four-star rating, enhancing its role as a strategic aviation hub and contributing to the central region’s tourism and economic growth.

The titles are expected to support Đà Nẵng’s target of welcoming around 19.1 million visitors in 2026, including approximately 7.86 million international arrivals, as the city continues to position itself among Việt Nam's leading destinations for global tourism. — VNA/VNS