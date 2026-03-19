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Central Steering Committee on Development of Vietnamese Culture holds first session

March 19, 2026 - 17:31
The Central Steering Committee on the Development of Vietnamese Culture has convened its first session, setting out a comprehensive agenda to implement Resolution No. 80. With a focus on removing institutional barriers, strengthening cultural infrastructure, and mobilising resources nationwide, the Committee aims to drive Việt Nam’s cultural development in 2026 and beyond.

 

Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú chairs the first session of the Central Steering Committee on the Development of Vietnamese Culture.

HÀ NỘI — The inaugural session of the Central Steering Committee on the Development of Vietnamese Culture took place on the morning of March 19 at the Headquarters of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, chaired by Trần Cẩm Tú, Head of the Committee and Permanent Member of the Party Secretariat. The meeting signals a strong push to advance cultural development across the country in line with recent Party directives.

On January 7, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 80‑NQ/TW on cultural development. Subsequently, on February 25, the Politburo established the Steering Committee to assist in leading, directing and overseeing cultural development nationwide. Since its promulgation, Resolution No. 80 has received strong support from cadres, Party members and the public, particularly artists and cultural officials.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism serves as the Standing Agency of the Committee, responsible for providing advice and support.

At its first meeting, the Committee discussed four key issues: the implementation of Resolution No. 80; draft working regulations; allocation of responsibilities among members; and the 2026 work programme.

Ensuring effective implementation

The Permanent Member of the Party Secretariat emphasised that the Standing Agency must promptly finalise and issue implementation documents by early April, applying the guiding principles of Resolution No. 80. He stressed the need to address urgent issues, particularly institutional, policy and legal obstacles, with clear timelines and responsibilities.

Tú highlighted the importance of each member’s role, contributions from leading experts and cultural officials, and the creative spirit at grassroots level. He also underscored the need to strengthen local cultural institutions.

Efforts will focus on implementing systems of cultural, national and family values, as well as standards for Vietnamese people in the new era. Priority will be given to developing national-level cultural infrastructure, building digital cultural platforms, and effectively operating the national cultural data system. Roadmaps, resources and responsibilities must be clearly defined. The Standing Agency was tasked with finalising the 2026 work programme, with monthly and quarterly evaluations.

Party Central Committee member and Standing Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Lâm Thị Phương Thanh, presents a report at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photos

Mobilising resources for cultural development

The Party Secretariat requested the Party Committee of the National Assembly to lead the drafting of a Resolution on cultural development for submission to the 16th National Assembly at its first session. The move aims to address challenges and introduce preferential policies to attract and mobilise resources for culture.

It also called for a review of preferential mechanisms in specialised laws to maximise resources, remove bottlenecks and propose amendments for inclusion in the legislative agenda.

The Party Committee of the Government will direct agencies to implement 2026 priorities, including a comprehensive plan for cultural values; a Cultural Diplomacy Strategy to 2035 with a vision to 2045; national brand development schemes for cultural industries and tourism; a national cultural index and statistical measures of cultural industries’ economic contribution; and the Strategy for Cultural Industries to 2030 with a vision to 2045.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will review and supplement the Strategy for Cultural Development to 2035, integrating human resources for culture, arts and creativity.

Meanwhile, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission will oversee inspection and supervision tasks, with evaluations to measure the implementation of Resolution No 80. — VNS

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