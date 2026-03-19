Resolution 57: Digital transformation reshapes structure of literature and art

HÀ NỘI — Digital transformation is rapidly redrawing the creative landscape, reshaping how literature and art are produced, shared and experienced as Việt Nam moves towards an open, flexible and multidimensional digital ecosystem in line with the Politburo's Resolution 57, experts have said.

Issued on December 22, 2024, Resolution 57 identifies science, technology and innovation as key drivers of national development. Its implementation is expected to bring profound change while offering the literature and arts sector new space to create, connect with audiences and meet the demands of international integration while preserving core Vietnamese cultural values.

Speaking at a recent workshop in Hà Nội, People's Artist Trần Quốc Chiêm, Vice President of the Việt Nam Union of Literature and Arts Associations and President of the Hà Nội Union of Literature and Arts Associations, said digital transformation is fundamentally reshaping how the sector operates," shifting from a traditional model to an open, flexible, and multi-dimensional digital ecosystem."

Literature once followed a linear path of author-editor-publisher-reader, but digital platforms now allow writers to take their work directly to the public through social media, online platforms and virtual communities, Chiêm said.

A similar shift is under way in the arts, where the traditional chain of artist-art organisation-critic-public is increasingly replaced by digital channels that enable direct engagement between creators and audiences.

The transition is narrowing the gap between artists and the public, while enabling readers and audiences to act as co-creators who can shape content and creative trends through online interaction.

At the same time, the role of the audience has evolved significantly. No longer passive recipients, readers and viewers are increasingly active participants who engage, respond and influence creative directions in the digital space.

According to Chiêm, this democratisation of the creative space and reception is expanding access to literature and art, including for communities in remote areas.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and digital platforms is helping to build a more connected cultural value chain, allowing works to reach audiences more quickly, widely and in diverse formats.

This growing digital ecosystem reflects the implementation of Resolution 57, highlighting the role of science and technology in fostering innovation and strengthening cultural connectivity.

Writer Trần Gia Thái, Chairman of the Hà Nội Writers' Association, said digital transformation gives authors access to vast resources, shortens creation time and opens new avenues for publishing and distribution beyond traditional models.

He said digital platforms enable writers to reach global audiences without relying on conventional publishers, while also supporting new forms of literary expression such as interactive stories, digital visual poetry, non-linear novels and multimedia works.

In research, Dr Bùi Văn Niên of the Hà Nội Folk Arts Association said AI is emerging as a powerful tool to support the analysis, creation and dissemination of folk arts and culture.

“AI not only enhances data processing efficiency but also helps researchers simulate, recreate, and propose solutions for preserving cultural and artistic heritage; building digital archives, etc.,” he said.

While digital transformation offers significant opportunities to expand creative space and spread the cultural values of literature and art to attract a global audience, it also poses major challenges in preserving identity, copyright and creative quality.

Chiêm pointed out that alongside the rapid spread of literary and artistic products is the risk of value distortion driven by the fast growth and uncontrolled circulation of poor-quality, facile, substandard and even anti-cultural content.

"This demands the management system to take urgent measures as well as the professional competence of artists and writers to create a healthy cultural environment in the digital space," Chiêm said.

Another challenge is the risk of over-commercialisation, where many products prioritise views over artistic quality, leading to a distortion of aesthetic values.

More serious is the challenge in preserving the essence and identity of literature and art as technology increasingly interferes in the creative process.

Questions have been raised within the arts and literature community such as: "Can AI create products that appear creative on the surface, but can it truly understand the profound meaning, emotions, and human experiences hidden within the artwork?"; "Can the artwork retain its humanistic 'essence' when AI and technology interfere too deeply?"... The common answer is that AI cannot replace the artist but should be seen only as a supporting tool, a partner in the creative journey.

In response, Resolution 57-NQ/TW states that a digital culture is not limited to the application of technology but should encompass the creative integration of technology and humanistic values, ensuring literary and artistic works have lasting vitality and contribute to an interconnected cultural value chain.

To implement this digital cultural approach effectively, artists and literature and arts organisations need a comprehensive strategy, from creation and editing to distribution. — VNS