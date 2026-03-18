Chư Mom Ray Park records otters and hornbills for first time

QUẢNG NGÃI — Chư Mom Ray National Park in Quảng Ngãi Province has, for the first time, recorded two rare animal species, otters and hornbills.

Đào Xuân Thủy, director of the national park, said on Tuesday that automatic camera traps installed in the forest captured images of the two species. Both are classified as Group IB - endangered, precious and rare wildlife prioritised for protection.

The camera traps recorded a single hornbill.

Hornbills are large, tree-dwelling birds, an adult can weigh up to 3kg and have a wingspan of nearly one metre. The image shows the bird on the ground while foraging.

Otters were also recorded. Because of their valuable fur, otters face intense hunting pressure and are at risk of extinction in the wild. This is the first time both species have been documented by camera traps in the park’s forest areas.

Chư Mom Ray National Park covers more than 56,000ha and supports rich, diverse flora and fauna, making it one of the largest national parks in Việt Nam.

The park has installed 280 automatic cameras to monitor biodiversity. Data collected from late 2025 through mid‑March 2026 show the system recorded about 30 animal species.

Thủy said the detection of these rare species indicates the forest ecosystem is being well protected, creating a favourable habitat for wildlife. — VNS