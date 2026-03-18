Festival Phở celebrates Việt Nam’s culinary heritage

HÀ NỘI — Phở is set to take centre stage as its rich cultural legacy continues to simmer at home and abroad, with Festival Phở 2026 celebrating the national dish under the theme Living Heritage in the Heart of Our Era.

Set to take place in Ninh Bình from March 20 to 23, the festival will highlight the cultural value, culinary techniques and enduring spirit of preserving the traditional craft of phở in Ninh Bình in particular and Việt Nam more broadly. It also affirms the role of cuisine as intangible cultural heritage, deeply connected with history, customs, traditions and community life.

As a symbolic prologue, a special activity titled Về Với Đình Làng Vân Cù, Mở Trang Di Sản (Return to Vân Cù Communal House, Opening the Heritage Chapter) will be held on March 19.

Vân Cù Village in Ninh Bình, home to around 80 members of the Việt Nam Culinary Culture Association, has nurtured generations of phở artisans who continue the tradition across Việt Nam and abroad.

Their collective efforts form a vital foundation for promoting phở internationally and building a dossier to secure UNESCO recognition of phở as a distinctive cultural and culinary heritage.

Researchers of culinary culture regard phở as a vivid testament to cultural exchange throughout history, evolving to suit regional tastes while retaining its distinct identity. This balance of tradition and adaptability has secured its enduring place in modern life. Festival Phở 2026, therefore, goes beyond showcasing a dish; it honours the cultural significance of phở and strengthens the case for UNESCO inscription.

A diverse programme will accompany the festival, including the evaluation event Vietnamese Phở Imprint, the forum Phở in the Flow of World Heritage, the culinary showcase Three Region Phở Rolls, the art night Phở Connect and the talk show We Love Phở – A Heritage Bridge and Mission of Global Connection. These activities combine traditional craft demonstrations, professional dialogue and artistic performances, all designed to celebrate the cultural, historical and creative values of the heritage community.

International recognition of phở has grown steadily. It was ranked among the Top 30 Best Global Foods in 2018, the Top 20 Best Soups Worldwide in 2021 and the Top 100 Best and Most Famous Dishes Globally in 2022.

In 2024, Vietnamese beef phở was Việt Nam’s sole representative in TasteAtlas’s list of the world’s 100 best dishes, placed 93rd. In 2025, it rose to 9th in TasteAtlas’s ranking of the 100 best dishes in Southeast Asia.

TasteAtlas highlights the meticulous preparation of beef phở, with its broth often described as the soul of the dish. The platform also praises its remarkable flexibility, noting that this national culinary treasure is not confined to traditional flavours but has evolved into countless variations, delighting diners worldwide.

The traditional broth is carefully simmered from beef bones, shank and oxtail, enriched with spices such as cinnamon, star anise, cloves, cardamom and coriander seeds.

TasteAtlas describes the experience: "When enjoying it, diners will feel the perfect blend of ingredients. A steaming bowl of pho with soft, chewy rice noodles, topped with a variety of meats such as brisket, flank, rare beef, tendon or beef meatballs. The refreshing green of scallions and herbs, combined with the crispness of bean sprouts and onions, creates a visually appealing and delicious overall dish.”

Most recently, in its updated Top 94 Southeast Asian Noodle Dishes on March 15, 2026, TasteAtlas ranked Vietnamese beef noodles third, reaffirming the dish’s enduring appeal and global acclaim. — VNS