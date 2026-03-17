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Home Life & Style

Folklore to figures

March 17, 2026 - 10:49
Punart Studio is drawing inspiration from Vietnamese culture, folktales and ethnic communities to create cute toys. They hope their work will go global, and really put Việt Nam on the collectables map worldwide.

 

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