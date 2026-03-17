Folklore to figures

Punart Studio is drawing inspiration from Vietnamese culture, folktales and ethnic communities to create cute toys. They hope their work will go global, and really put Việt Nam on the collectables map worldwide.
As the tourism sector is striving to meet the targets set in the Hồ Chí Minh City Tourism Development Plan to 2030, connecting “brand heritage” is emerging as a "key" to creating distinctive tourism products.
The festival featured nearly 100 booths designed as a journey through diverse themed spaces. The space of memory highlights heritage sites, the Old Quarter, architecture, traditional craft villages and Hà Nội's cultural life through destination models, photography exhibitions and fine art displays.
The trend of nature exploration tourism, particularly hiking in mountainous areas, is gaining momentum across Asia, especially among young people. In Việt Nam, more young travellers are choosing short weekend trips to explore forests, mountains and local ecosystems.
A new exhibition has opened in Hà Nội, displaying pieces of bomb shells and aircraft fragments shaped into lotus flowers. The artworks formed from material once used for death and destruction, now show off a message of peace.
Việt Nam’s culture ministry has issued a new code of conduct for the digital environment, promoting responsible online behaviour, combating misinformation and encouraging culturally respectful communication.