Unlocking tourism potential of Hội An’s southern coastline

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng possesses nearly 200km of coastline – the longest in Việt Nam, with scenic landscapes and favourable natural conditions for tourism and service development. However, only about half of this coastline has been utilised for tourism activities, mainly concentrated in central Đà Nẵng and Hội An Ancient Town. Large stretches of coastline south of Hội An remain largely untouched, holding significant potential for future development.

Gradual development of community-based tourism

Thăng An Commune in Đà Nẵng, formerly comprising Bình Dương, Bình Đào, Bình Minh, Bình Giang and Bình Triều communes of Thăng Binh District in the former Quảng Nam Province, has favourable conditions for tourism development. Located just south of Hội An Ancient Town, the commune features dozens of kilometres of coastline with unspoiled fishing villages and friendly local communities.

Following the completion of the Võ Chí Công coastal road, tourism and service activities in the area have gradually developed, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

Hà Thành Tươi, owner of the Cửa Khe Tám Tươi fish sauce facility in Thăng An Commune, said an increasing number of international tourists have visited the production site and purchased fish sauce as gift. His family has arranged a garden space to display traditional fish sauce-making practices, fishing tools and mural paintings to serve visitors. Many households in the Cửa Khe fish sauce village have also opened homestays and food services to cater to tourists seeking local experiences and beach activities.

Nguyễn Thanh Phong, Deputy Secretary of the communal Party Committee and Chairman of the communal People’s Committee, said the locality aims to complete its master plan by 2030, with tourism and services identified as key economic sectors. Marine tourism development is considered a strategic direction. However, alongside attracting visitors, the commune will strengthen planning management, preserve coastal green belts and guide residents in developing professional homestay and catering services while ensuring environmental protection.

Nguyễn Hà Nam, Director of the Đà Nẵng Department of Construction, said that under the city’s master plan, the new urban pole south of Hội An is expected to become a key development highlight. Located south of Thu Bồn River, the area possesses extensive land resources, attractive landscapes, favourable natural conditions and synchronised infrastructure connectivity. It is oriented towards becoming a comprehensive green and smart urban area, as well as a regional centre for events, tourism, entertainment and sports.

Upgrading infrastructure to attract strategic investors

Many well-known tourism and resort projects are already operating effectively in Thăng An commune, including Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vinpearl Resort & Golf and Bliss Hội An Beach Resort. Nevertheless, significant coastal land resources remain available for investment and future development.

Nguyễn Vĩnh Trân, General Director of Nam Hội An Development Co., Ltd., said that following administrative restructuring, the southern coastal area of Đà Nẵng remains a region with substantial development space. With abundant land resources, a gateway location connecting Đà Nẵngg, Hội An and Chu Lai, and proximity to heritage sites, the area has strong potential to develop distinctive tourism products such as high-end resorts, interregional cultural and heritage tourism, MICE tourism, marine sports and golf tourism.

He noted that within the next five years, once transport connectivity is fully completed – including road, waterway and urban rail systems – the southern Đà Nẵng coastline could evolve into a modern coastal urban complex where tourism, commerce, entertainment and marine sports complement one another, forming a sustainable and distinctive ecosystem for the central region.

To capitalise on this opportunity, the company has developed Hoiana Resort & Golf to anticipate future growth. In the coming period, investment will focus on expanding a modern MICE complex to meet rising demand for conferences, exhibitions and international events, while enlarging the golf system from one to three courses to create an international-standard golf destination. Building a comprehensive tourism ecosystem is expected to help transform the southern Đà Nẵng coastline into a strategic destination on both the Vietnamese and global tourism map.

According to Phong, Thăng An Commune holds strong advantages for investment attraction thanks to its proximity to Hội An and its connection via the Võ Chí Công coastal road linking Đà Nẵng centre and the former Tam Kỳ City within about 40km. However, to attract large-scale commercial and service projects, coastal residential areas need to be replanned and resettlement zones arranged to create clean land funds for investors. The commune has proposed continued investment in upgrading north–south and east–west transport routes, particularly completing the road linking the commune centre to Bình Dương Beach.

Regarding regional development planning, Nam said that by 2030, the eastern coastal plain of Đà Nẵng, stretching from the city centre to Núi Thành Commune, will complete planning and institutional frameworks, develop smart infrastructure connectivity and invest in digital infrastructure to shorten travel times between urban nodes. Transit-oriented development (TOD) models will be implemented to form new urban areas and reduce pressure on central areas. By 2035, integrated infrastructure systems, including urban railways and bus rapid transit routes, are expected to operate synchronously, supporting the development of the Nam Hội An tourism and entertainment centre. — VNA/VNS