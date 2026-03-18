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Cultural event brings together Vietnamese community in France

March 18, 2026 - 10:01
Held in the lingering festive atmosphere of the Lunar New Year, the event was designed as an early-year cultural gift for overseas Vietnamese, recreating a sense of traditional Tết celebrations.
Director of the Việt Nam Cultural Centre in France, Đinh Ngọc Đức (fifth from the left), poses for a group photo with members of the organizing committee of the "Cinema Night - Bridge of Light." — VNA/VNS Photo

PARIS — A special cultural event titled Cinema Night – Bridge of Light was held on March 16 (local time) at the Club de l’Étoile Cinéma in central Paris, bringing together members of the Vietnamese community and international film lovers.

Organised by CCEE Paris Events in collaboration with Cinexia Productions, the programme marked the group’s third anniversary and introduced an international film project titled Phía Sau Cây Cầu Gãy (Beyond the Broken Bridge).

The event was attended by Đinh Ngọc Đức, Director of the Việt Nam Cultural Centre in France, along with a large number of overseas Vietnamese and international guests.

Held in the lingering festive atmosphere of the Lunar New Year, the event was designed as an early-year cultural gift for overseas Vietnamese, recreating a sense of traditional Tết celebrations. Audiences enjoyed a free film screening that evoked themes of family reunion, cultural identity, and shared heritage.

A highlight of the programme was the celebration of three years of CCEE Paris Events, an organisation that has actively promoted Việt Nam–France cultural exchange through cinema and community activities. The introduction of Beyond the Broken Bridge marked a new step forward, with collaboration between Vietnamese-origin producers in France and Germany. The film is expected to explore themes of identity, memory, and healing among overseas Vietnamese, offering a shared voice for the community in Europe.

As part of the programme, CCEE Paris Events and Cinexia Productions signed a strategic partnership to develop film projects with international reach. — VNA/VNS

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