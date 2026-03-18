Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines named official carriers of Huế Festival 2026

HUẾ — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines have been named the official carriers of the Huế Festival 2026 under a sponsorship agreement signed with the festival organising committee on March 17.

Under the agreement, the two airlines will provide support worth more than VNĐ1.1 billion (nearly US$42,000), helping to improve connectivity and promote the image of the former imperial capital to domestic and international visitors. They will assist in transporting international art troupes, delegates, invited guests and personnel participating in the festival's activities.

The airlines will also coordinate with the organisers to carry out promotional and communication campaigns to help popularise the Huế Festival 2026 among wider audiences at home and abroad. Their brand images will feature in festival programmes, publications and media activities across various platforms and event venues.

The Huế Festival 2026 is the regular edition of the Huế International Arts Festival, held under the theme Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development. The year-long series of events began with the festival announcement ceremony and the re-enactment of the royal Ban Sóc ritual on January 1, 2026, and will conclude with a New Year countdown programme on December 31, 2026.

Highlights include the Royal Palace by Night programme scheduled for April 25–28 and the Huế International Arts Festival Week 2026 from June 13-18, featuring a wide range of performances by Vietnamese and international artists.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Huế City People’s Committee Trần Hữu Thùy Giang acknowledged the valuable contributions and long-standing support of Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines, noting that their continued partnership over the years has helped promote the unique cultural heritage of the former imperial capital and boost local tourism development.

Their participation in the Huế Festival 2026 once again underscores the aviation sector’s important role in enhancing destination connectivity, spreading Vietnamese cultural values and helping elevate Vietnam’s tourism standing on the global map. — VNA/VNS