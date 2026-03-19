Việt Nam invited to join Kazakhstan International Tourism Fair 2026

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s localities and tourism enterprises are being encouraged to take part in the Kazakhstan International Tourism Fair (KITF) 2026, an opportunity to showcase destinations and products while expanding cooperation and making inroads into the Central Asian market.

The Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism has received an official note from the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hà Nội announcing the 24th edition of KITF, scheduled for April 22-24 in Almaty.

Since its launch in 2001, KITF has grown into one of Central Asia’s leading international tourism events and a key professional forum for the industry. Each year, the event attracts tourism authorities, travel agencies, airlines, hotels and promotion organisations from across the globe.

In 2025, the fair welcomed more than 530 enterprises from 31 countries and over 5,500 professional visitors, underscoring its strong appeal and effectiveness in connecting the regional tourism market.

Beyond the exhibition floor, KITF hosts a wide range of international activities, including the signing of memoranda of understanding, intergovernmental agreements and programmes on regional and cross‑border cooperation.

National meetings, plenary sessions, roadshows, seminars, presentations and other specialised events further enrich the agenda.

Almaty, the host city, is widely regarded as Kazakhstan’s centre of economy, science, culture and commerce. Visitors are drawn to its striking natural scenery, a blend of modern and classical architecture, diverse cuisine and the warmth of its people.

According to the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism, participation in KITF 2026 will create valuable opportunities for Vietnamese localities and tourism enterprises to promote destinations and products, expand partnerships, seek new collaborators and access both the Kazakhstan and wider Central Asian markets.

The tourism administration has invited departments of Tourism, departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism, travel agencies, airlines, accommodation providers and related organisations to register for participation. — VNS