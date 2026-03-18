Exhibitions commemorate anniversary of Phan Chu Trinh’s passing

ĐÀ NẴNG — A collection of 100 photos, documents and exhibits related to the life and activities of Vietnamese scholar and reformer Phan Chu Trinh (1872-1926) will go on display at different places in Đà Nẵng from March 19 through April 25, marking the 100th anniversary of his death on March 24, 1926.

The Đà Nẵng Museum said the mass exhibition will honour the spirit and patriotism of Phan Chu Trinh in his work for the country’s development and education of younger generations.

An exhibition titled 'The pine tree of Quảng Nam' will open to the public at Phan Chu Trinh High School, Tây Hồ communal cultural and sports centre and the city museum at 31 Trần Phú Street.

Also known as Phan Châu Trinh in the south, he is considered the first scholar in the country who raised the issue of democracy and civil rights, with the popular motto ‘Open the people's mind, strengthen people's spirit and care for people's lives’.

He helped build a developed nation based on an ideology of improving people’s knowledge and will and enriching their lives.

Another motto of his, ‘Nothing is better than learning’, left worthy advice for younger generations in a spirit of reform and development.

The scholar’s life story was chosen by filmmaker Nguyễn Như Vũ to produce a documentary film titled Chí Sĩ Yêu Nước Phan Châu Trinh (Patriotic Phan Châu Trinh).

Meanwhile, the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship Association has also worked to translate a book about him titled New Archives of Vietnamese Reformer Phan Châu Trinh by Lê Thị Kinh, one of his granddaughters, into Japanese.

Phan Chu Trinh's memorial house was built at 72 Phan Châu Trinh Street in Đà Nẵng, with another one constructed in his home town of Tiên Phước in the former Quảng Nam Province.

Former vice president of Việt Nam Nguyễn Thị Bình was also a granddaughter of Phan Chu Trinh. — VNS