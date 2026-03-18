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Việt Nam attends 30th Hong Kong International Film and TV Market

March 18, 2026 - 16:52
Ngô Thị Bích Hạnh, Senior Vice President of BHD, said Việt Nam's film industry is expanding with growing policy support. Through events like FILMART, companies aim to promote Việt Nam's cinema, culture and tourism worldwide.
Tina Phan, Indochina Director of HKTDC’s Hồ Chí Minh City office, speaks at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam, represented by the Việt Nam Association for the Promotion and Development of Cinema, along with film companies such as BHD and Mockingbird Pictures, is attending the 30th Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

FILMART serves as a major platform for producers, distributors, investors and entertainment professionals to network, explore business opportunities and showcase new content, Tina Phan, Indochina Director of HKTDC’s Hồ Chí Minh City office, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Hong Kong.

Over the past two decades, the Vietnamese association has worked with local studios to introduce Vietnamese films to global audiences, she said, adding that Vietnamese films have attraced strong interest from international buyers.

She noted that at the fair, BHD is promoting its large-scale historical action film Hộ Linh Tráng Sĩ - Bí Ẩn Mộ Vua Đinh (Warrior Guardians of the Royal Tomb – The Mystery of King Đinh's Grave), while Mockingbird Pictures is presenting the horror title Phí Phông: Quỷ Máu Rừng Thiêng (Phi Phong: The Blood Demon).

Ngô Thị Bích Hạnh, Senior Vice President of BHD, said Việt Nam's film industry is expanding with growing policy support. Through events like FILMART, companies aim to promote Việt Nam's cinema, culture and tourism worldwide.

FILMART 2026, taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from March 17–20, brings together more than 790 exhibitors from 38 countries and territories.

The event features thousands of film, television, animation, documentary and digital content products, alongside discussions on artificial intelligence, streaming, investment and co-production. Exhibitors from mainland China, Hong Kong (China), France, Italy, the UK, the US, the Republic of Korea, India and ASEAN countries are also participating.

The market is considered Asia’s leading entertainment content trading platform, fostering global cooperation in the film and television industries. — VNA/VNS

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