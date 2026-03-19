VN, Korean musicians to host concert in Đà Lạt

LÂM ĐỒNG — Musicians from the Daegu International Symphony Orchestra will join Vietnamese artists in the Vietnam – Korea Musical Exchange Concert on March 21 in Lâm Đồng Province’s Xuân Hương – Đà Lạt Ward.

The concert will highlight celebrated classic works, including The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, a set of four tango compositions written by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla, and Hungarian Dance No. 4 by German composer Johannes Brahms.

The programme will also include popular pieces such as O Sole Mio, Bésame Mucho, Arirang, and Vietnamese folk song Bèo Dạt Mây Trôi (Floating Water Ferns and Wandering Clouds).

The performance will feature seven members of the Daegu International Symphony Orchestra, and leading musicians from HCM City, including violinist Lê Minh Hiền, violist Phạm Vũ Thiên Bảo, pianist Nguyễn Đức Anh, and Korean pianist Yu Sun Young.

Hiền is a graduate of The Tasmanian Conservatorium of Music, Australia, while Bảo holds a master's degree from the Paris National Conservatory of Music, France.

Anh earned a master’s degree at Freiburg Conservatory of Music in Germany, while Sun Young holds a Master’s and Doctoral degrees from the University of Kansas, the US.

The exchange concert is organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Phố Bên Đồi Creative Studio, UNESCO Office in Việt Nam and Daegu Metropolitan City Representative Office in HCM City.

The event is part of the Republic of Korea’s annual cultural exchange programme, which strengthens artistic dialogue and cultural connections across Asia. Both Daegu and Đà Lạt are members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of Music.

The programme also aims to position Đà Lạt as a destination for international classical music events.

The concert will begin at 7pm at Hòa Bình Theatre. — VNS