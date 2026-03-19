Photo exhibition highlights Việt Nam's land and people in France

PARIS — A photo exhibition titled Việt Nam – Land and People opened on March 18 at the Cultural and Arts Centre of the University of Perpignan, attracting a large number of students, lecturers and local residents, including many international students from Asian countries.

The event was jointly organised by the France–Việt Nam Cultural Association and the French Language Research Centre of the University of Perpignan as part of the programme Meeting Francophone Communities, marking International Women’s Day (March 8) and the International Day of La Francophonie (March 20).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Thi Thật Peel, President of the France–Việt Nam Cultural Association, said the exhibition offers the French public an opportunity to explore Việt Nam through photography while strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries. It also opens up prospects for expanding cultural exchanges, educational cooperation and local partnerships in the coming time.

Running until April 10, the exhibition presents 45 works by photojournalist Lê Văn Minh, Head of the Vietnam News Agency's Vietnam Pictorial southern representative office. Through vivid, emotionally rich and humanistic images, the collection portrays the country’s natural landscapes, social life and evolving image in the context of development and international integration.

Each photograph tells a story conveyed through light and emotion, reflecting the diversity and vitality of contemporary life. Subjects range from female diplomats, artists, police officers and Buddhist nuns to farmers in rice fields, fishermen at sea, salt workers and factory labourers, together forming a comprehensive and intimate portrait of the Vietnamese people.

Alongside everyday scenes, the exhibition also features images of renewable energy projects, modern urban spaces and cultural and spiritual heritage sites, illustrating a Việt Nam that is rapidly transforming while preserving its traditions and national identity.

Nguyễn Thi Thật Peel noted that the association is implementing various cooperation initiatives with Việt Nam, including plans to strengthen ties with Lâm Đồng Province. A delegation from the Chamber of Crafts and Traditional Trades of Pyrénées-Orientales is scheduled to visit Đà Lạt on May 3 for a week-long working trip, supported by the Vietnamese Embassy in France and the French Embassy in Việt Nam. The year 2026 has been identified as a starting point for expanded exchanges between the two sides.

Lê Văn Minh, who began his career in 2006 after graduating from the Hà Nội Academy of Theatre and Cinema, is known for his authentic and human-centred photographic style. Over nearly two decades, he has travelled widely across the country to document daily life and social transformation, earning several prestigious awards, including a second prize at the Golden Moment photo contest, a national external information award and a first prize in a Vietnam News Agency photo competition. — VNA/VNS