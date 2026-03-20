Việt Nam named among world’s 28 most beautiful countries

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has been named among the world’s 28 most beautiful countries by Condé Nast Traveler, reinforcing its growing appeal as a premier destination for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.

In its latest list, the US-based magazine noted that while cities like Việt Nam and Hồ Chí Minh City attract millions of visitors each year, Việt Nam's true allure lies in its diverse natural landscapes and immersive travel experiences. The country, it said, is “a haven for outdoor enthusiasts” and anyone drawn to scenic beauty.

Among the highlights is Hạ Long Bay, located in northeast Việt Nam and beloved for its blue waters and spread of limestone islands - all occupied by tropical trees and wildlife.

In the northeast, Hà Giang has breathtaking mountain scenery criss-crossed with steep rice terraces and hiking trails. On the southern coast, Ninh Vân Bay has great snorkeling and diving.

"And you can always hop on a quick flight and spend a few days on Phú Quốc, a jungle-draped island off Việt Nam's southwestern coast," the magazine said.

Beyond Việt Nam, Condé Nast Traveler’s list features a wide range of destinations celebrated for their natural and cultural beauty, including China, Australia, Brazil, India, the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Indonesia, Japan, South Africa, and New Zealand, among others.

The recognition comes amid strong momentum in Việt Nam's tourism recovery and growth following the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism, the country has entered a new phase of expansion in both scale and quality.

In 2025, Việt Nam welcomed nearly 21.2 million international arrivals, up 20.4 per cent year-on-year and 17.8 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This marked the first time the country surpassed the 21-million threshold, signalling a significant milestone for the industry.

Growth has continued into 2026, with January alone seeing a record of nearly 2.5 million foreign visitors, the highest monthly figure ever recorded. The surge reflects not only increased travel demand but also rising confidence among international tourists.

Asia remains the largest source market, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of total arrivals, with China and the Republic of Korea playing key roles. Meanwhile, Europe has shown notable growth, particularly from markets such as Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland, supported by more open visa policies.

Visa facilitation has been a critical driver, with expanded exemptions, longer stays, and multiple-entry e-visas making Vietnam more accessible. At the same time, improved air connectivity, especially long-haul direct routes, has strengthened links with distant markets.

Tourism diversification is also reshaping the sector. In addition to traditional offerings such as beach, cultural, and nature tourism, Việt Nam is increasingly promoting high-value segments including MICE, wellness, golf, railway, and film tourism.

Equally important is the country’s stable socio-political environment, which has helped position Việt Nam as a safe, friendly, and sustainable destination.

The inclusion in Condé Nast Traveler’s prestigious list, alongside recognition from other international publications such as British magazine Time Out which recently ranked Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City among the 50 best cities in the world in 2026.

With a target of welcoming 25 million international visitors in 2026, Việt Nam's tourism sector is poised for further breakthroughs, leveraging its natural beauty, cultural richness, and improving accessibility to attract travellers from around the world. — VNA/VNS