Lý Sơn-Sa Kỳ sea route to resume operations

LÝ SƠN ISLANDS — The Phú Quốc Express Joint Stock Company plans to resume operations on a sea route between the mainland Sa Kỳ Port and the Lý Sơn islands, off the coast of the central province of Quảng Ngãi, to serve the increasing demands of tourism in the summer high season.

The company said that a plan to operate the route has been sent to the provincial authorities, and the first trip would set off soon.

A high-speed 300-seat double hull ship will be used for the route, taking four or six trips each day, with a travel time of 35 to 40 minutes.

According to the firm, ticket prices will remain stable for 10 years to create more convenient conditions for islanders and tourists travelling between the mainland and the islands.

In 2023, the company operated a 600-seat boat from Sa Kỳ Port and Đà Nẵng Port to the Lý Sơn Islands, but it temporarily paused operations due to difficulties with the ticket sales system.

Tourists can book bus travel from Đà Nẵng to Sa Kỳ Port before taking the boat journey to the islands.

The Lý Sơn Islands, located 24km off the coast of Quảng Ngãi, have emerged as a top destination since 2014 and host around 200,000 visitors per year.

A fleet of six vessels seating a total of 1,200 passengers is currently operating from the mainland port to the islands.

The Phú Quốc Express company operates sea routes connecting Vũng Tàu, Cần Thơ, Cà Mau, Rạch Giá and Hà Tiên to the islands of Côn Đảo, Phú Quốc and Nam Du via 11 catamaran ships ranging in size from 231 to 1,000 seats.

The ship company was selected as a qualified logistics and transport supplier providing services for the US naval aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on its visit to Đà Nẵng in 2017. — VNS