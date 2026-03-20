Nghệ An sets sights on year-round tourism with 2026 Cửa Lò Festival

NGHỆ AN — Amid a rapidly evolving tourism landscape, Nghệ An is preparing a strategic, potentially breakthrough move: the organisation of the 2026 Cửa Lò Tourism Festival under the theme “The Sea Calls in All Seasons”.

More than a series of promotional events, the festival is being viewed as a pilot for Nghệ An to develop large-scale tourism programmes capable of building a distinctive brand and enhancing the competitiveness of the local tourism sector.

“The Sea Calls in All Seasons”

A notable innovation of the 2026 Cửa Lò Tourism Festival is its design as a year-round chain of events spanning all four seasons, aimed at reshaping the long-standing model of beach tourism, which has traditionally been concentrated in summer.

Under the plan, activities will no longer be confined to peak summer months but will be distributed throughout the year, aligned with the climatic and cultural characteristics of each season.

Spring will open with the “Cửa Lò Welcomes Spring” series, where visitors can immerse themselves in fishermen’s prayer rituals, traditional folk games and cultural performances, an effort to warm up what is typically the quietest period of the year.

Summer will mark the peak season with North Central cuisine festivals, hot air balloon events and large-scale outdoor music concerts.

In autumn, under the theme “Autumn in Cửa Lò”, smaller-scale artistic shows and entertainment activities at tourist sites will continue, encouraging visitors to extend their stays beyond the summer holidays.

Winter is set to be the most groundbreaking phase, themed “Cửa Lò – A Seaside Town Without Winter”, featuring music concerts and New Year countdown events.

This is a deliberate attempt to dispel the perception of a quiet, off-season coastal destination during the monsoon months.

According to Trần Xuân Cường, deputy director of Nghệ An’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the festival is a solution to diversify tourism products and gradually realise the goal of developing Cửa Lò as a year-round destination, while also serving as a key opportunity to promote Nghệ An’s tourism image domestically and internationally.

He noted that the festival is not merely a cultural-tourism event but also a platform to connect and showcase various tourism offerings, including seaside resorts, indigenous culture, distinctive cuisine and community-based experiences.

If organised in a professional and systematic manner, the festival has the potential to become an iconic annual event, contributing to establishing Nghệ An’s tourism brand on the national and regional map, he added.

Community readiness and visitor appeal

The vitality of a festival lies not only in planning documents but also in the readiness of the local community and the response from visitors.

From the perspective of local authorities, Phùng Đức Nhân, vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Cửa Lò Ward, said that a well-organised and attractive festival would significantly enhance the visibility of Cửa Lò Beach, while also creating opportunities for local service, trade and tourism sectors to grow.

For service providers, the festival presents both opportunity and challenge.

Lê Đăng Nguyên, owner of Nguyên Hà accommodation facility in Cửa Lò Ward, shared that businesses have long struggled with a short operating season of just three to four summer months.

“The four-season festival model offers hope for maintaining a stable flow of visitors. We are actively upgrading our facilities and training staff to meet the province’s standards for friendly and civilised tourism,” he said.

From the visitor’s perspective, Minh Anh from Hà Nội expressed enthusiasm: “I love Cửa Lò seafood but usually visit only in summer.

"If there are heritage food festivals, marathons or winter countdown concerts, my family would certainly return at other times of the year to experience a different side of the seaside town.”

Sustainable coastal future

To realise the four-season vision, Nghệ An’s provincial leadership has issued strong directives under Notice No. 223-TB/TU, focusing not only on festival activities but also on infrastructure and urban improvement.

The province has called for comprehensive upgrades to urban areas, transport systems, lighting and, notably, the construction of a beachside performance stage.

Regular beach cleaning and the development of a green, clean and attractive environment are to become standard practice, creating a modern yet nature-friendly coastal landscape.

Crucially, building a tourism culture that is “friendly, civilised, safe and hospitable” is considered a prerequisite.

At the same time, the province aims to diversify tourism products through international-standard events such as golf tournaments, jet ski competitions, beach volleyball and beauty contests.

The integration of local OCOP products with fishing village tourism and spiritual tourism on Ngư Island is expected to form a multi-layered and appealing tourism ecosystem.

From an expert perspective, Dr Phạm Trung Lương, former Deputy Director of the Institute for Tourism Development Research, emphasised that the festival must go beyond a conventional event.

A coherent narrative is key, one rooted in the essence of the sea, from traditional ví and giặm folk songs to the daily lives of local fishermen.

To ensure the festival marks a genuine new beginning, Nghệ An must prioritise immersive experiences, allowing visitors to actively participate through culinary spaces, night markets and street festivals rather than remaining passive spectators.

Modern media platforms will also play a crucial role in amplifying the message of “The Sea Calls in All Seasons” to domestic and international audiences.

To overcome weather-related constraints, authorities have identified the need to refresh the tourism product system.

Cửa Lò is expected to shift its focus from seasonal beach tourism towards a combination of MICE tourism, cultural experiences and hot spring resorts during the autumn and winter months.

The introduction of large-scale entertainment complexes and a cable car to Ngư Island is seen as a major boost to extend visitor stays and increase spending during the low season.

Nguyễn Huỳnh Sương, Director of Đông Dương Travel JSC, noted that Cửa Lò should not stand alone but act as a gateway linking inland spiritual and historical tours, thereby enhancing local value.

The connection between “Cửa Lò Beach – President Hồ Chí Minh’s hometown – clan heritage sites” offers a seamless travel experience.

Standardising local OCOP products and signature dishes such as fresh squid and grilled mackerel into professional tourism offerings will further strengthen Cửa Lò’s brand among both domestic and international visitors.

Digital transformation, improved service quality and professional workforce training are also essential, turning the natural hospitality of local residents into a long-term competitive advantage.

By 2026, Cửa Lò Ward aims to welcome five million visitors, including three million overnight stays.

The 2026 Cửa Lò Tourism Festival reflects a new mindset in tourism development, more professional, more sustainable and richer in identity, promising to be a key driver in Nghệ An’s ambition to become a major tourism hub in Việt Nam. — VNS