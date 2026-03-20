Travel + Leisure: How Việt Nam is redefining after-dark travel

HÀ NỘI — From the record-breaking fireworks series in Sunset Town, Phú Quốc, to the dazzling Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) every summer, the world-renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure notes that Việt Nam is completely redefining the nighttime tourism experience in Asia.

Instead of letting the pace of life slow down when the sun sets, Việt Nam's premier destinations are turning the night into "golden hours" of emotion and experience. Through a methodical investment strategy in fireworks, multimedia performances, and world-class entertainment, Việt Nam is not only revitaliaing the concept of the nighttime economy but also emerging as a global tourist hotspot.

Phú Quốc: A "nightly fireworks extravaganza" that shatters all expectations

Beyond impressing visitors with the fine white sands of Kem Beach or the world's longest 3-wire cable car, an experience continuously praised by international media, Phú Quốc, in the eyes of Travel + Leisure, is a place where "the sky is illuminated year-round" by an unprecedented series of fireworks.

Since January 2024, Sunset Town on Pearl Island has hosted over 750 consecutive nights of fireworks. This record-breaking milestone makes the island a rare destination globally where tourists can "watch fireworks every night as if it were New Year's Eve".

The standout feature lies not just in quantity, but in the quality of the experience. Two world-class shows, Symphony of the Sea and Kiss of the Sea, are described by Travel + Leisure as a "symphony of light, sound and storytelling" where technology, art, and storytelling blend seamlessly to practically hypnotise the audience. Right after sunset, Symphony of the Sea treats spectators to high-speed acrobatics by 24 international jetski and flyboard champions, interwoven with a sky-filling display of lasers and fireworks, all perfectly synchronised to an explosive soundtrack down to the millisecond.

Immediately following, all eyes are drawn to the iconic Kiss of the Sea. With a seating capacity of 5,108, a giant water screen, and three interconnected projection domes, this Guinness World Record-holding show is a masterful orchestration of 3D mapping technology, fire, water, an international cast of 60 artists, and an absolutely cinematic fireworks finale. The explosion of back-to-back shows has elevated Phú Quốc beyond a traditional resort destination; it now takes visitors from one surprise to the next, truly coming alive only when darkness falls.

“This nightly duo of shows offer audiences a momentum-building experience, as the intensity mounts over the evening, taking viewers from one show-stopper to another, culminating in an unforgettable explosive experience” - Travel + Leisure stated.

Đà Nẵng paints a midsummer's dream with DIFF

If Phú Quốc gives tourists the feeling that every day is New Year's Eve, Đà Nẵng is praised by Travel + Leisure as a symbol of "the art of storytelling in the sky." The US magazine noted that since its debut in 2008, the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) has become a tourism icon for the Hàn River city, drawing millions of visitors each summer.

In 2026, under the theme Đà Nẵng - United Horizons, DIFF will officially expand its record-breaking scale featuring 10 teams from 8 countries. Most notable is the arrival of two "wizards of light," Japan and Macau (China), who promise to deliver dramatic showdowns over the Han River. Going beyond traditional fireworks displays, visitors will be able to experience a highly digitized festival through Sky AR technology and a multi-dimensional Laser LED system.

However, Đà Nẵng's festive spirit is not confined to the riverbanks. Travel + Leisure highlights that the magnetic pull of the "city of light" extends all the way to the peak of Bà Nà — a hub of endless, year-round entertainment. Beyond the Golden Bridge, an icon that helped put Vietnamese tourism on the global map, Bà Nà appears to international journalists as a wonderland of medieval castles, charming French villages, and an unceasing festive rhythm.

The US magazine was particularly impressed by how Bà Nà transforms the summer into a true "artistic whirlwind." This includes the driving rhythms of Malambo drums played by international artists, the romance of outdoor performances, and the "mysterious and dramatic" atmosphere of the 18+ cabaret show After Glow: a musical inspired by the life of Queen Marie Antoinette. Most notably, B'estival, Việt Nam's "in the clouds" version of Oktoberfest, features ice-cold SunKraft beer brewed right on the mountain peak paired with premium European cuisine, creating an entertainment paradise at nearly 1,500 meters above sea level.

Concluding the article, Travel + Leisure stated: from the non-stop fireworks in Phú Quốc and the global appeal of DIFF, to the year-round festive atmosphere at Bà Nà Hills, Việt Nam is doing more than just telling a new story about tourism. Thanks to fireworks, Việt Nam is setting a new standard for after-dark travel: Where the night is no longer the end of the day, but the beginning of the most brilliant experiences. — VNA/VNS