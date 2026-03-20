BẮC NINH — The northern province of Bắc Ninh’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on March 20 opened a thematic exhibition at Bắc Ninh Museum No. 1 introducing the World Cultural Heritage site complex of Yên Tử - Vĩnh Nghiêm - Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc.

The event forms part of activities marking the ceremony announcing Dong Ho folk painting craft’s inscription on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, the recognition of the Yên Tử - Vĩnh Nghiêm - Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a World Cultural Heritage site, and the opening of the “Returning to the Heritage Region – 2026” Festival.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trương Quang Hải highlighted Việt Nam's rich system of tangible and intangible cultural heritage built over thousands of years. The Yên Tử - Vĩnh Nghiêm - Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex represents a distinctive heritage space with profound historical, cultural and spiritual values shared by Quảng Ninh, Bắc Ninh and Hải Phòng, as well as the nation as a whole.

The heritage complex spans ancient cultural regions associated with the nation’s history of nation-building and defence, reflecting outstanding values of the Trần Dynasty (1226-1400), particularly the formation and development of the Trúc Lâm Zen sect founded by King-Monk Trần Nhân Toong, which embodies Vietnamese Buddhist philosophy closely linked with social life.

On July 12, 2025, at the 47th session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in Paris, the complex was officially inscribed as a World Cultural Heritage site. Within the heritage system, Bắc Ninh hosts key sites including Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda, Bổ Đà Pagoda, and buffer-zone areas of the Tây Yên Tử Nature Reserve covering about 2,425 hectares.

These sites play an important role in preserving and transmitting Trúc Lâm Buddhist values and the cultural traditions of the Kinh Bắc region, contributing to the authenticity, integrity and outstanding universal value of the heritage complex.

Alongside tangible heritage, Đông Hồ folk painting craft was also inscribed by UNESCO in 2025 on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, further affirming the cultural depth of Kinh Bắc land.

The exhibition showcases more than 150 photos, documents and artefacts highlighting the development of Trúc Lâm Buddhism, the cultural and landscape values of the heritage complex, and the 13-year journey to prepare the UNESCO nomination dossier. The display is organised into four thematic sections and includes experiential activities such as woodblock printing demonstrations.

The exhibition aims to promote heritage values, enhance public awareness, especially among younger generations, and strengthen responsibility for preserving and promoting cultural heritage in the context of integration and development. — VNA/VNS