HCM City hosts International Gifts & Houseware Expo

HCM CITY — The annual trade promotion event Việt Nam International Gifts & Housewares Expo opened in HCM City on Thursday with 250 exhibitors from China showcasing more than 10,000 products in 500 booths.

Organised by Chaoyu Expo in collaboration with VINEXAD, the displays at the expo include a comprehensive range of housewares, gifts and home decor.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chen Sandao, chairman of CHAOYU Group, said: “With a population of over 100 million and a young consumer base, Việt Nam is maintaining strong economic growth and possesses enormous consumer potential.”

With its target of offering an effective business platform, the exhibition serves as a vital bridge connecting domestic and international suppliers with buyers, promoting cooperation and expanding business opportunities in the houseware and gifting sectors, he said.

It also offers the opportunity to discover new trends and explore unique products and build long-term business partnerships, he added.

International brands and top manufacturers showcasing their latest products include Chaozhou, Meizhou, Dapu, and Yiwu.

Aligned with the rising trends of self-indulgence and personalisation, the Gift Pavillion showcases a wide range of products, including creative gifts, corporate and promotional gifts, promotional gift sets, themed gift collections, and handicrafts and fashion accessories.

Alongside its trade exhibition space, IGHE 2025 will also have a number of specialised activities, including seminars, a display of newly launched items and creative collections and B2B business matching programmes.

The expo, on at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until December 20. — VNS