Economy

PM orders central bank to report on gold exchange plan by this weekend

December 19, 2025 - 08:14
PM Chính has tasked the State Bank of Việt Nam to report on the establishment of a national gold exchange before December 20.

 

Gold bars. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) to report about the establishment of a national gold exchange before December 20. — VNA/VNS Photo MInh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to report on the establishment of a national gold exchange before December 20.

This is part of measures ordered by the Prime Minister in Official Dispatch No 241/CĐ-TTg dated December 17 to accelerate economic growth.

Under the dispatch, the SBV is required to take the lead, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and other relevant agencies, in researching and assessing the feasibility of setting up a national gold trading platform, and to submit a report to the Government by this weekend.

The central bank was also instructed to conduct monetary policy in a proactive, flexible and effective manner to maintain stability in interest rates, exchange rates and credit flows. Credit must be tightly managed to prioritise key growth drivers, including science and technology, green and digital transitions, social housing and post-disaster recovery, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also asked the Ministry of Finance to finalise legal and policy frameworks for the International Financial Centre, promote green bond markets and sandbox mechanisms for new financial instruments.

The ministry was also tasked with carrying out pilot implementation of a digital asset market to ensure efficiency and safety.

Efforts must also be enhanced to fulfil the target of a 100 per cent public investment disbursement rate this year, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also called for measures to promote consumption and trade, ensure stable prices and markets and create the most favourable conditions for businesses. — VNS

