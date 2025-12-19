VN seeks to boost cross-border e-commerce to become regional export hub

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is looking to boost cross-border e-commerce as it seeks to position itself as a regional hub for e-commerce exports, a conference heard on Thursday.

Lại Việt Anh, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said at the 2025 Vietnam Online Import-Export Forum (VOIEF) that cross-border e-commerce has emerged as an effective channel for Vietnamese businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, to expand overseas.

Many online retail models are now reaching consumers in the regional and global markets, she said.

She added that 2025 marked an important institutional and strategic shift for the e-commerce sector with the issuance of the national e-commerce development master plan for 2026-30 and the Law on E-commerce, which was just passed on December 10.

The ministry’s statistics showed that Việt Nam’s total cross-border online import-export turnover reached US$4.1 billion in 2024, including $1.7 billion in online exports. In 2025, online exports are estimated to rise 18 per cent to $2 billion, lifting total online trade to about $4.45 billion.

The figures signal strong and growing international demand for Vietnamese products via digital channels, while domestic enterprises are increasingly leveraging global platforms, digital marketing tools, and cross-border distribution networks, she said.

Improvements in secure payments, international logistics and consumer protection also support cross-border e-commerce, she added.

“If the institutional frameworks continue to be improved together with product quality, and green standardisation, cross-border e-commerce will have significant room for breakthroughs,” Việt Anh said.

Bùi Trung Kiên, Vice President of the Việt Nam E-commerce Association said that Việt Nam’s e-commerce has expanded rapidly with strong growth in both domestic and cross-border segments and emerged as a potential contributor to the national economy.

With well-designed policies, cross-border e-commerce can play a central role in the country’s digital economy development, he noted.

Online exports are shifting to acceleration stage, he said, adding that e-commerce is identified as a key pillar to the ambition of becoming a regional hub for e-commerce exports.

At the event, the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency released 2025 Cross-Border E-commerce reports with updates of market trends, consumer behaviour and forecasts. The report also identifies key product categories, potential markets and policy solutions to help businesses strengthen their competitiveness globally.

Việt Nam’s retail e-commerce market is expected to reach $31 billion in 2025, expanding at a year-on-year growth rate of 25 per cent and accounting for 10 per cent of the country’s total retail sales of goods and services, placing Việt Nam among the world’s top fastest growing e-commerce markets and third in ASEAN by market size, after Indonesia and Thailand. — VNS