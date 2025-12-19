Tân Cảng – Mộc Bài inland container depot officially put into operation

TÂY NINH — The Tân Cảng – Mộc Bài inland container depot (ICD) (Phase 1) was officially put into operation at the Mộc Bài Border Gate Economic Zone in the southern province of Tây Ninh on Thursday, marking an important step in the development of logistics infrastructure and cross-border trade between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Colonel Phùng Ngọc Minh, Deputy General Director of Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP), said the corporation is focusing its resources on developing the ICD into the province’s first inland port and centralised customs inspection and supervision site, providing integrated, end-to-end logistics services.

The project is oriented toward combining road transport with an inland waterway port system as a logistics hinterland, which aims to reduce logistics costs, expand cargo volumes, support the greening of logistics supply chains, and enhance connectivity between Tây Ninh and neighbouring economic regions within the SNP’s port-logistics ecosystem.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lê Văn Hân stressed that bringing the ICD into operation will help shorten customs clearance times, ease congestion at border gates, optimise transport costs, and improve supply chain efficiency. The project also serves as a two-way logistics connection between Vietnam and Cambodia, targeting customers in Tây Ninh and HCM City as well as Cambodia’s Svay Rieng, Phnom Penh, and other areas.

He called on the business community and domestic and foreign investors to strengthen cooperation and make effective use of the depot’s services.

Launched on November 24, 2023, the ICD is located in the Mộc Bài Border Gate Economic Zone in Bến Cầu commune. Covering an area of more than 16 hectares, it has a designed capacity of 247,000 TEUs per year. The facility features an 82,600 sq.m container yard, CFS (Container Freight Station) warehouses, control zones, all supported by a container management and operation system. Total investment for the project tops VNĐ552 billion (US$20.97 million), with over VNĐ126 billion allocated to Phase 1 and more than VNĐ426 billion to Phase 2.

In the 2026-2030 period, the SNP aims to develop the project into a leading cross-border logistics service centre in Tây Ninh and along the Việt Nam-Cambodia international border gates. Phase 2 is scheduled for completion in 2028, expanding the logistics network and diversifying export goods such as cashew nuts, plastic pellets, limestone, lime-based products, and instant coffee to meet market demand in Cambodia.

Tây Ninh currently houses more than 1,950 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, with total registered capital exceeding $24.5 billion. In 2025, the province’s total export turnover was estimated at over $16 billion, up 9.21 per cent compared to last year. — VNS