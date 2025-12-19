Vingroup launches $5 billion investment drive in Hà Tĩnh

HÀ NỘI — Multisectoral conglomerate Vingroup today kicked off the construction of four projects worth a combined capital of more than VNĐ127 trillion (roughly US$5 billion) in Hà Tĩnh Province.

These four projects are among six major developments that broke ground in Hà Tĩnh to celebrate the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. The projects are worth a total of VNĐ128.5 trillion, mostly funded by private investment.

Vingroup’s developments include steel manufacturing plant Vinmetal Hà Tĩnh worth VNĐ89 trillion, Kỳ Trinh New Urban Area in Sông Trí Ward valued at VNĐ8 trillion, the Kỳ Anh wind power plant worth VNĐ17 trillion and Eco Wind Kỳ Anh valued at more than VNĐ22.6 trillion.

These projects are expected to create momentum for the development of Vũng Áng Economic Zone and position Hà Tĩnh as a strategic industrial and energy hub in the next development phase.

Aside from Vingroup’s projects, Hà Tĩnh also broke ground on the VNĐ305 billion Hà Tĩnh Museum in Thành Sen Ward, which is funded by the provincial budget, and the first phase of the Xuân Thành New Urban Area in Tiên Điền Commune, which is worth VNĐ549.5 billion and is being built by Harumi Investment and Development Joint Stock Company.

Today, 234 major infrastructure projects are being launched, inaugurated or opened to traffic nationwide to mark the 79th anniversary of National Resistance Day and in celebration of the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the projects are spread across 34 provinces and cities with a total investment of about $135 billion. — VNS