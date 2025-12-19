International Baby Products & Toys Expo begins

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE) opened in HCM City on Thursday, featuring more than 250 enterprises with 500 booths.

IBTE 2025 serves as a vital platform for distributors, agents, supermarkets, baby store chains, toy retail systems, stationery and education suppliers, and e-commerce platforms to discover new products, assess market trends, and expand their business, according to Chaoyu Expo, the event’s organiser.

Within the framework of the exhibition, a wide range of activities will be held, including forums, panel discussions, and B2B business matching sessions, offering comprehensive insights into emerging consumer trends and investment opportunities.

Asian Toys & Baby Products Association Alliance will also participate in the exhibition alongside buyer delegations, engaging in direct B2B meetings with exhibitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tô Ngọc Sơn, deputy director general of the International Market Development Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that at the level of education, income, and living standards of the population continue to improve, and as the trend of having fever children is increasingly evident, families are willing to spend more on quality products for their children, not only food and clothing but also toys.

Toys are multi-functional products, providing joy for children and contributing to their intellectual, skills, and thinking development, he said.

Due to the increasingly high level of creativity and innovation in each product, the sector has the opportunity to participate more deeply in the global value chain, not only in processing but also in high value-added stages such as design, product development, and branding, he said.

The expo is an important networking platform for domestic and international businesses seeking cooperation opportunities, expanding markets, and updating on international trends, he added.

The expo, organised by Chaoyu Expo in collaboration with VINEXAD at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre, will go on until December 20. — VNS