Sun Group to carry out $184-million project to revamp park corridors along Tô Lịch River

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Committee and Sun Group will officially break ground on Friday, on the Project for the Renovation, Upgrading and Revitalisation of park corridors along both banks of the Tô Lịch River.

The event is part of a nationwide series of 234 key projects and works that are being simultaneously launched, inaugurated or technically opened to celebrate the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

With a total investment of approximately US$184 million, this is a key project aimed at contributing to the revival of the historic river, while creating a new cultural symbol that blends the past and the present for the capital.

The Tô Lịch River has long been regarded as the lifeblood of the ancient Thang Long Citadel. However, under the impact of rapid urbanisation, the river has faced pollution and landscape degradation for decades. In recent years, Hà Nội has made concerted efforts to implement a range of projects and decisive solutions to “revive” the Tô Lịch River, including pollution treatment, dredging and water replenishment.

The renovation, upgrading and revitalisation of the park corridors along the Tô Lịch River, assigned to Sun Group for implementation, marks an important turning point, transforming the river from a waterway in urgent need of “rescue” into a vibrant destination and a high-quality cultural-tourism space offering diverse experiences for residents and visitors.

Spanning more than 13 kilometres and running through a number of wards such as Ngọc Hà, Nghĩa Đô, Láng, Cầu Giấy, Thanh Xuân, Đống Đa and Hòang Liệt, the project goes beyond infrastructure improvement. It is also a journey to rediscover heritage values and restore the Tô Lịch River to its rightful place in the hearts of Hà Nội’s people.

A distinctive highlight lies in a system of impressive architectural works, designed by leading international consultancies. Signature elements include an artistic pedestrian bridge, boat piers, an observation deck and a history exhibition house to be built along the river. These are not only urban facilities but also works of art that preserve and celebrate the cultural values of Hà Nội and communities along the riverbanks. The introduction of service spaces such as cafés and high-end restaurants in harmony with the natural landscape is expected to turn the area into a new tourism, cultural and entertainment hub of the capital.

The project places special emphasis on “greening” the entire landscape axis of the Tô Lịch River. With a philosophy combining Identity, Ecology and Integration, Sun Group will plant a diverse system of shade trees, shrubs, lawns and aquatic plants, forming a massive “green lung” to improve the living environment while creating landscape highlights that attract residents and visitors for leisure and relaxation.

The park corridors along both banks of the Tô Lịch River will also incorporate multi-functional community facilities such as children’s playgrounds, modern parking areas, terraced seating and outdoor relaxation spaces, helping diversify recreational activities and enhance residents’ daily quality of life.

To implement the project, Sun Group has partnered with two of the world’s leading design consultancies: EDSA, a renowned US company specialising in planning, landscape architecture and urban design, and Italy’s EGO GROUP, a leading global group in landscape architecture and urban planning design.

As Hà Nội simultaneously rolls out numerous projects to support socio-economic development, Sun Group’s participation in this project under a public-private partnership (PPP) model is considered a strategic solution to reduce pressure on the state budget, while demonstrating effective coordination between the public sector and private enterprises in tackling environmental challenges at the “hotspot” of the Tô Lịch River.

Going beyond a conventional landscape project, the renovation, upgrading and revitalisation of the park corridors along the Tô Lịch River is expected not only to enhance the city’s urban appearance, but also to help transform the historic river area into an enduring cultural and historical symbol, serving as a golden link between Hanoi’s thousand-year heritage and its aspiration to reach global stature. — VNS