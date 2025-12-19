Construction of AI research centre kicks off in Gia Lai

GIA LAI — Gia Lai Province on Friday broke ground on an Artificial Intelligence (AI) research centre in Quy Nhơn Tây and Quy Nhơn Bắc wards in a ceremony attended by Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng.

Located on an area of 11.13 hectares, the centre has a total investment of VNĐ613 billion (US$23.3 million).

The project comprises three main functional zones: an AI research and digital technology services production centre, a research and testing area for unmanned aerial vehicles, and a data infrastructure centre.

Once fully operational, the centre aims to promote innovation, investment and research in AI, attracting and retaining skilled workers and gradually turning Gia Lai into an international AI hub.

It is expected to serve as a long-term research and working base for around 4,000 to 5,000 experts, contributing to the formation of a high-tech ecosystem in the locality.

Lâm Hải Giang, Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, expressed confidence that the centre would become a hub connecting AI, semiconductors, data and workers.

Giang said it would make an important contribution to Gia Lai’s goal of advancing science, technology and innovation and engaging more deeply in global technology value and supply chains.

He urged the investor to closely coordinate with relevant agencies and local authorities to complete all required procedures, ensure safety and occupational hygiene during construction and strictly comply with the approved master plan.

In his remarks, Deputy PM Dũng stated that AI is profoundly transforming all aspects of socio-economic life, from State governance to production, services and daily life.

AI is no longer a new concept, but has become one of the key technological foundations determining competitiveness and sustainable development.

He noted that the Law on Digital Technology Industry, adopted by the 15th National Assembly on June 14, represents an essential step toward harmoniously and responsibly developing AI, while promoting technological advancement in Việt Nam in a controlled and safe manner.

The Government has identified AI as one of Việt Nam’s strategic priorities, along with other core technologies such as semiconductors, cloud computing, telecommunications and cybersecurity, to enhance technological autonomy, ensure national defence and security and promote long-term growth, he said.

He said the AI Research Centre will not only play an important role in Gia Lai, the central region and Việt Nam, but will also emerge as one of the leading AI centers in Southeast Asia and Asia. — VNS