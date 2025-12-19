Expanded Hòa Bình Hydropower Plant inaugurated, adding major capacity to the national grid

PHÚ THỌ — The Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), in coordination with the Phú Thọ Provincial People’s Committee, held a ceremony on December 19, to inaugurate the expanded Hòa Bình Hydropower Plant in Hòa Bình Ward.

The event formed part of a nationwide programme in which major projects were simultaneously launched and inaugurated to celebrate the upcoming 14th National Party Congress. The event was part of a nationwide programme that saw hundreds of major projects launched and inaugurated on the same day. Both generating units of the expanded plant had been successfully synchronised to the grid in previous months, paving the way for final acceptance and handover.

The Hòa Bình Hydropower Plant expansion consists of two generating units with a total installed capacity of 480 MW and an investment of more than VNĐ9.22 trillion đồng. Once fully operational, it is expected to supply an additional 488–500 million kWh of electricity to the national grid each year.

Beyond adding new capacity, the expansion improves the operational efficiency of the Hòa Bình hydropower system by optimising water resources, reducing the workload on the existing units, extending equipment lifespan and enhancing frequency regulation for the national grid.

These improvements are particularly important as electricity demand continues to grow and ensuring energy security remains a national priority. The project also highlights the capabilities of domestic contractors in delivering complex, large scale energy works.

Lilama 10, a key domestic contractor, played a central role in the project. In addition to contributing to national power capacity, the successful commissioning of the expanded plant reinforces the company’s longstanding experience in major industrial projects such as the Hòa Bình, Sơn La, Lai Châu and Trị An hydropower plants.

As the lead contractor within the construction consortium, Lilama 10, under the Vietnam Machinery Erection Corporation, was responsible for the fabrication and installation of all hydro mechanical equipment, including the high pressure penstock, considered the “lifeline” of the plant, and several other critical components essential for safe and reliable operation. These works are fundamental to ensuring the generating units meet their designed performance.

In the final phase leading up to the inauguration deadline, Lilama 10 and participating units implemented technical measures and worked in continuous shifts to accelerate installation, testing and calibration. According to the project management board, the timely completion of the second generating unit and major project components reflects the close coordination between the investor, management agencies and construction contractors. — VNS