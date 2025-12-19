Đồng Tháp Province puts into operation Cao Lãnh bypass

ĐỒNG THÁP — Đồng Tháp Province holds a ceremony to inaugurate Phase 3 of the project to upgrade National Highway 30’s Cao Lãnh–Hồng Ngự section, also known as the Cao Lãnh bypass project, in Mỹ Trà Ward on December 19.

The Cao Lãnh bypass has a length of more than 14.5 kilometres and a total investment of over VNĐ900 billion (US$34.2 million) from the central budget, and was completed after more than three years of construction.

The route starts at the An Bình intersection on National Highway 30 in Mỹ Trà Ward and ends at National Highway 30 near Phong Mỹ Bridge in Phong Mỹ Commune. It has an 11-metre-wide carriageway and a design speed of 80 kilometres per hour.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyễn Thành Diệu, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the Cao Lãnh bypass project helps complete the province’s north–south transport network and ensures synchronous connections with other key routes.

The project facilitates the transport of goods and people, shortens travel time, and reduces logistics costs, he said.

Once completed, the project creates momentum for socio-economic development, particularly in trade, services, high-tech agriculture, processing industries and tourism.

It helps attract investment and better tap the potential and advantages of the province’s northern area.

It also improves traffic safety, reduces congestion and accidents, and strengthens defence capacity, ensuring national defence and security, political stability, and social order and safety.

The project to upgrade National Highway 30 on the Cao Lãnh – Hồng Ngự section consists of three phases.

Phase 1 built the Hồng Ngự bypass, while Phase 2 upgraded and expanded about 40 kilometres of National Highway 30 from Phong Mỹ Bridge in Phong Mỹ Commune to the Hồng Ngự bypass – both have been completed and put into use.

The Cao Lãnh bypass belongs to the project’s Phase 3. — VNS