Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway opens to technical traffic

AN GIANG — The An Giang Provincial People’s Committee on December 19, held a ceremony in Vĩnh An Commune to open to technical traffic Component Project 1 of the Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway, Phase 1.
The project is one of the major transport works launched nationwide to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress. Once completed, the expressway will play an important role in strengthening regional links, easing travel and supporting socio economic development across the Mekong Delta. VNS
|The interchange between the Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway and Provincial Road 941 in Vĩnh An Commune, An Giang Province, has completed the crushed stone base layer and is eligible for technical traffic.
|Đòn Dong Bridge crossing the Đòn Dong Canal in Vĩnh An Commune, An Giang Province, has been fully asphalted.
|The Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway section running through Vĩnh An Commune, An Giang Province, has completed the crushed stone base layer and is ready for technical traffic.
|Đòn Dong Bridge over the Đòn Dong Canal in Vĩnh An Commune, An Giang Province, has completed its asphalt surface.
