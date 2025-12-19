Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway opens to technical traffic

AN GIANG — The An Giang Provincial People’s Committee on December 19, held a ceremony in Vĩnh An Commune to open to technical traffic Component Project 1 of the Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway, Phase 1.

The project is one of the major transport works launched nationwide to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress. Once completed, the expressway will play an important role in strengthening regional links, easing travel and supporting socio economic development across the Mekong Delta. VNS