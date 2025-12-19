Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway opens to technical traffic

December 19, 2025 - 10:14
The first section of the Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway was opened to technical traffic in An Giang on December 19, marking a key step in improving connectivity across the Mekong Delta.

AN GIANG — The An Giang Provincial People’s Committee on December 19, held a ceremony in Vĩnh An Commune to open to technical traffic Component Project 1 of the Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway, Phase 1.

The project is one of the major transport works launched nationwide to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress. Once completed, the expressway will play an important role in strengthening regional links, easing travel and supporting socio economic development across the Mekong Delta. VNS

The interchange between the Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway and Provincial Road 941 in Vĩnh An Commune, An Giang Province, has completed the crushed stone base layer and is eligible for technical traffic.
The interchange between the Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway and Provincial Road 941 in Vĩnh An Commune, An Giang Province, has completed the crushed stone base layer and is eligible for technical traffic.
Đòn Dong Bridge crossing the Đòn Dong Canal in Vĩnh An Commune, An Giang Province, has been fully asphalted.
The interchange between the Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway and Provincial Road 941 in Vĩnh An Commune, An Giang Province, has completed the crushed stone base layer and is eligible for technical traffic.
The Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway section running through Vĩnh An Commune, An Giang Province, has completed the crushed stone base layer and is ready for technical traffic.
The Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng expressway section in Vĩnh An Commune, An Giang Province, has completed the crushed stone base layer and is ready for technical traffic.
Đòn Dong Bridge over the Đòn Dong Canal in Vĩnh An Commune, An Giang Province, has completed its asphalt surface.
Đòn Dong Bridge over the Đòn Dong Canal in Vĩnh An Commune, An Giang Province, has completed its asphalt surface.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom