Hà Nội focuses on opening up new development space through strategic projects

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is planning large and critically important construction projects that are expected to create a historic turning point in the city’s development trajectory.

The synchronised implementation of two key projects in particular will generate new momentum for the capital’s economic growth.

Red River Boulevard

One major development is the Red River Scenic Boulevard Project, which embodies the long-cherished aspiration to develop urban areas on both banks of the Red River.

This ambition is now approaching realisation, particularly as National Assembly Resolution 258 took effect on December 1, providing a timely legal corridor and special policy mechanisms for Hà Nội to implement this flagship project.

Along with approval of the investment policy by the Hà Nội People’s Council, concerted efforts from the entire political system demonstrate the city's strong determination to break ground on the project on December 19.

However, in the planning and investment phases, particular attention must be paid to the more than 50,000 households affected by the project.

Compensation, land clearance and resettlement policies should be implemented in a convenient and humane manner, ensuring that new residential areas offer better living conditions, with the goal of forming well-built urban resettlement zones.

Planning will also be developed in a timely and modern way, integrating various modes of transportation including underground metro lines, urban railways, road transport systems, and networks of bridges and river ports along the Red River, keeping long-term goals in mind.

The preservation and promotion of historical relic sites and traditional craft villages along the Red River, such as Bát Tràng pottery, Vạn Phúc silk and Phú Vinh bamboo and rattan weaving, will also be closely linked with the area's tourism development.

At the same time, ongoing projects nearby will be reviewed to identify appropriate solutions, ensuring the lawful rights and interests of relevant organisations and individuals.

As for legal procedures, the city will soon complete necessary documentation for the investment policy to be submitted to the Prime Minister for approval within a six-month time frame, in accordance with the 2024 Capital Law.

In selecting investors, their capacity, experience and financial resources must be rigorously assessed to prevent exploitation.

Speaking at the 16th session of the Hà Nội People’s Council, Standing Vice Chairman Trần Thế Cương said: “South Korea has the ‘Miracle on the Han River’. If this project is implemented on schedule, to the required quality, and truly reflects the aspirations and expectations of the people as well as leaders at all levels, we can create our own ‘Miracle on the Red River’ for Việt Nam.”

Olympic dreams

The Hà Nội People’s Council has also approved a resolution on the investment policy for the Olympic Sports Urban Area construction project that is expected to unlock the development potential and strengths in Hà Nội's southern area.

According to documents submitted by the Hà Nội People’s Committee, building the massive sports complex will allow the capital to host major continental and international sporting events, such as the Asian Games and the Olympic Games.

The project will not only focus on building the sports facilities, but will also ensure the integrated connection of social and technical infrastructure within the area and adjacent developments and neighbourhoods.

This approach seeks to guarantee consistency in architectural space organisation, landscape design and technical infrastructure.

In addition, the project includes investment in housing construction and commercial service facilities under various models such as sale, lease, lease-purchase and other forms in accordance with regulations.

The project spans the administrative boundaries of 11 communes: Đại Thanh, Ngọc Hồi, Nam Phù, Thường Tín, Hồng Vân, Chương Dương, Thượng Phúc, Bình Minh, Tam Hưng, Thanh Oai and Dân Hòa, and will take up a total area of more than 9,000ha divided into four component projects, or sub-zones.

Sub-zone A will be developed as a new urban area associated with a transit-oriented development model, or compact urban development. It will also serve as a key transport hub, providing connectivity and support for the sports complex located in Sub-zone B, which will host an international-standard stadium.

Sub-zone B will become a sports city and service area linked to the sports complex, including the internationally rated Trống Đồng (Broze Drum) Stadium. This sub-zone already incorporates an initial independent component sub-project — a car park for the sports complex — to serve the ground-breaking phase.

Sub-zones C and D will continue to be developed under the sports and service urban model, connected with the sports complex and international-standard stadiums, forming a cohesive, modern complex with multiple functions.

According to supplementary documents submitted by the investor, the total projected population of the entire project is 750,000 people.

The preliminary total investment capital is estimated at around VNĐ925.6 trillion (US$35 billion).

The sports complex and stadium are scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2030 and the entire project expected to be completed by 2035.

Meanwhile, the city plans to initially implement an independent component sub-project consisting of a car park for the sports complex in Sub-zone B that covers an area of 2.1ha, located across the communes of Thường Tín, Tam Hưng, Thượng Phúc and Dân Hòa, with a preliminary total investment of about VNĐ72 billion ($2.7 million).

Together, both projects will contribute to the capital city's goal of achieving a GRDP growth rate of 11 per cent in 2026.

Following the approval of relevant resolutions by the Hà Nội People’s Council, the ground-breaking ceremony is expected to take place on December 19 in celebration of the 79th anniversary of National Resistance Day and the upcoming 14th National Party Congress. VNS