HCM City breaks ground on eight major projects on December 19

HCM CITY — HCM City will break ground on eight major infrastructure and urban development projects, including six public-investment works and two projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, in one of its largest coordinated construction launches in recent years.

The six public projects alone have a combined investment of more than VNĐ17.3 trillion (US$700 million), covering cultural facilities, expressway connectivity, urban ring roads and inner-city bridges.

Public-investment projects

Construction officially began on the Youth Cultural House at No. 4 Phạm Ngọc Thạch Street, Sài Gòn Ward. The Group A civil project has a total investment of about VNĐ2.24 trillion and is being built on a 14,344.57sq.m site.

The complex will include 21 above-ground floors and four basement levels, reaching a height of 84.15m. The project is scheduled for implementation in the 2025-28 period and is expected to become a modern cultural and social hub for the city’s youth.

​Also launched today was Component Project 2 of the HCM City-Mộc Bài Expressway (Phase 1), which focuses on building nearly 43km of service and frontage roads, including 19.66km in HCM City and 23.48km in Tây Ninh Province.

The project also includes seven overpasses and seven underpasses on the HCM City section. With a total investment of VNĐ2.42 trillion, it will be implemented during 2025-27 to improve local access and reduce pressure on National Highway 22.

The city also broke ground on the Hội Bài-Phước Tân road upgrade and expansion (ĐT992), running from National Highway 51 to the Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu Expressway. The Group A urban road project has a total investment of VNĐ3.69 trillion, uses 61.69ha of land and is designed for a speed of 80km/h, with four car lanes and two mixed-traffic lanes. Construction is scheduled for 2025-27, helping strengthen connectivity in the eastern gateway area.

Two component projects of Ring Road 2 were also launched as part of efforts to close the city’s strategic beltway. Component Project 1 covers a 3.578km section from Phú Hữu Bridge to Võ Nguyên Giáp Street in Tăng Nhơn Phú Ward, with a 67m cross-section and a total investment of VNĐ2.65 trillion.

Component Project 2 extends 2.446km from Võ Nguyên Giáp Street to Phạm Văn Đồng Street, also with a 67m cross-section, and carries an investment of VNĐ2.59 trillion. Both projects are scheduled for 2025-27.

Another major public work launched the same day is the Nguyễn Khoái Bridge and road project, connecting the former districts 1, 4 and 7. The project includes a system of reinforced and prestressed concrete bridges crossing Kênh Tẻ and Bến Nghé Creek, with a total length of about 2,576m and variable widths ranging from 6.5m to 25.5m.

​Additional access roads and service roads will also be built. The project has a total investment of VNĐ3.72 trillion and is scheduled for implementation in the 2025–27 period.

PPP projects

Alongside the public works, the city today also broke ground on two non-budget projects under the PPP model, aimed at mobilising private capital for strategic infrastructure and urban renewal.

The largest is the Bến Thành-Cần Giờ railway, developed by Vinspeed High-Speed Rail Investment and Development JSC in Cần Giờ Commune. The strategic transport project aims to connect the city centre directly with the coastal Cần Giờ area.

​The railway will be built to double-track standards, with a 1,435mm gauge and electrification technology. The main line will be about 54.06km long, with a designed speed of up to 350km/h and an axle load of 17 tonnes.

Phase 1 includes Bến Thành Station and Cần Giờ Station, while Phase 2 will add stations at Tân Thuận, Tân Mỹ, Nhà Bè and Bình Khánh, subject to demand. A depot and an operations control centre will also be built in Cần Giờ.

With a total investment of VNĐ115.2 trillion ($4.7 billion), the railway is scheduled for implementation during 2025-28 and is expected to significantly reduce travel time while opening new development space in the city’s southern coastal area.

The second PPP project launched today is the Sài Gòn Downtown Residence, an urban renewal project in Sài Gòn Ward developed by Downtown Real Estate JSC. The project focuses on replacing apartment buildings built before 1975 in the city’s historic core.

Built on a 1,241.1sq.m site, the development will include 98 apartments combined with commercial and service functions, serving about 343 residents. The building will have 20 above-ground floors and three basement levels, reach a height of 70m, and provide a total floor area of 15,868.5sq.m. Construction is scheduled for 2025-27.

City officials said the launch of the key projects aims to accelerate infrastructure development, ease congestion, and expand urban space ahead of the 14th National Party Congress. — VNS