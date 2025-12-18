Ministry aims to ensure human rights in public service, labour, employment, social security

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) held a conference in Hà Nội on Thursday to review human rights affairs in 2025 and outline priorities for 2026, reaffirming Việt Nam's strong political commitment to promoting and protecting human rights in line with the Constitution, domestic laws and international obligations.

Opening the event, MoHA Deputy Minister Vũ Chiến Thắng said that with an aim of integrating human rights into public service, labour, employment, gender equality and youth policies, the ministry has issued a Human Rights Action Plan for 2025–2030 and an annual plan for 2025, providing a key framework to translate Party and State guidelines on human rights into practice.

As the first year of implementing the 2025–2030 plan, 2025 is closely linked to major reforms in organisational restructuring, public administration and civil service management.

MoHA has coordinated closely with relevant ministries and sectors in preparing and defending national reports under international human rights treaties, including leading the defence of Vietnam’s first report on the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, contributing to reports on civil and political rights, and reviewing UPR Cycle IV recommendations, especially in labour, employment, gender equality and access to public services, he said.

Thang said that the ministry has also actively participated in bilateral human rights dialogues with partners such as the EU, the US and Australia, clarifying Việt Nam's policies and efforts while mainstreaming human rights into international cooperation, in line with the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat’s Directive 44 and the Prime Minister’s Decision 366.

At the regional level, MoHA has continued fulfilling its responsibilities in ASEAN human rights mechanisms related to migrant workers, women and children.

Ensuring human rights in a substantive manner, Vice Director of the ministry’s Department of International Cooperation Hà Thị Minh Đức said MoHA in 2025 handled a large workload directly or indirectly linked to human rights, spanning organisational reform, labour and employment, social security, administrative reform, youth and gender equality. Institutional reforms provided an important legal foundation for comprehensive and practical human rights protection.

Notably, the ministry has closely monitored the reorganisation of administrative units nationwide, ensuring uninterrupted local governance and citizens’ access to public services. Compensation and support policies for officials and part-time workers affected by administrative restructuring were implemented almost fully, reaching 99.99 per cent, demonstrating the commitment to protecting legitimate rights and interests and leaving no one behind.

MoHA also contributed to the passage of amended Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and Law on Public Employees on December 10, while advancing salary, allowance and training reforms linked to job positions, digital transformation and local governance capacity-building.

In employment and social security, the ministry submitted key decrees guiding the revised Law on Employment, covering job creation, labour registration, labour market information, employment services and unemployment insurance, directly benefiting millions of workers.

At the conference, representatives of ministries and the Government’s Steering Committee for Human Rights shared assessments of human rights achievements in 2025 and priorities for 2026.

Colonel Trần Việt Trung, Deputy Chief of the committee’s Office, noted that Việt Nam's political security and social order remained stable, while major Party resolutions and legal reforms continued to improve living standards, social welfare and the protection of citizens’ rights, with strong public support. — VNA/VNS